Delhi: करीब 27.50 लाख की विदेशी मुद्रा के साथ दो यात्री गिरफ्तार, बैंकॉक जाते वक्त एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा

इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर कस्टम्स विभाग ने दो भारतीयों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके पास से चूड़ी के बक्सों से करीब 27.50 लाख रुपये बरामद किए गए। यह विदेश मुद्रा है। दोनों यात्री दिल्ली से मुंबई होते हुए बैंकॉक जा रहे थे। दोनों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

Air Customs at IGIA arrested 2 Indian nationals departing from Delhi for Bangkok via Mumbai after US $19,200 & €15,700, collectively worth Rs 27.50 lakhs approx was recovered from bangle boxes being carried by them. Foreign Currency seized, further probe underway: Customs