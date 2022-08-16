Delhi: करीब 27.50 लाख की विदेशी मुद्रा के साथ दो यात्री गिरफ्तार, बैंकॉक जाते वक्त एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Air Customs at IGIA arrested 2 Indian nationals departing from Delhi for Bangkok via Mumbai after US $19,200 & €15,700, collectively worth Rs 27.50 lakhs approx was recovered from bangle boxes being carried by them. Foreign Currency seized, further probe underway: Customs— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.