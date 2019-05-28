शहर चुनें

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने गर्भपात के लिए समय-सीमा बढ़ाने के मामले में केंद्र और महिला आयोग से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 12:53 PM IST
गर्भपात कानून (फाइल फोटो)
गर्भपात कानून (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने गर्भपात के लिए समय-सीमा बढ़ाने के मामले में केंद्र सरकार और राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। 
याचिका में किसी गर्भवती महिला या उसके गर्भ में पल रहे शिशु के स्वास्थ्य को कोई खतरा होने की स्थिति में गर्भपात कराने की समय-सीमा 20 हफ्ते से बढ़ाकर 24 या 26 हफ्ते करने की मांग की गई है।

यह याचिका वकील अमित साहनी ने दायर की है। अदालत ने मामले की सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 6 अगस्त सुनिश्चित की है।

abortion in india abortion laws in india delhi high court national women commission centre government
