दिल्ली: उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने खुद लगाया सीसीटीवी कैमरा, कहा- इसकी शुरूआत हो गई

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia today installed a CCTV camera in Patparganj which is his constituency. He says,"With the increase in crime in Delhi especially against women our govt has decided to install CCTV cameras across the city.Project of installing 3 lakh cameras have started." pic.twitter.com/ipBBnJpRJ8— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बदमाश बेखौफ हैं। इस बार बदमाशों ने महिला पत्रकार को निशाना बनाया है। बदमाशों ने महिला पत्रकार पर गोली चलाई, पीड़िता के हाथ में गोली लगी है।
23 जून 2019