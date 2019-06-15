मयूर विहार दुष्कर्म मामले में एक गिरफ्तार, पुलिस अफसर बनकर देता था अपराधों को अंजाम

Delhi: 26-year-old Piyush Priya has been arrested in an alleged rape case in Mayur Vihar. He posed as ACP, Narcotics Control Bureau on social media. A number of fake IDs and stamps were recovered from him. pic.twitter.com/zRzDP8XeNg— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गुरुग्राम के एक थाने से ऐसा अजीब मामला सामने आ रहा है जिसे सुनकर किसी को भी हैरानी हो सकती है।
15 जून 2019