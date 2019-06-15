शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A man arrested in an alleged rape case in Mayur Vihar.

मयूर विहार दुष्कर्म मामले में एक गिरफ्तार, पुलिस अफसर बनकर देता था अपराधों को अंजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 01:35 PM IST
आरोपी
आरोपी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पुलिस ने मयूर विहार इलाके में कथित रूप से हुए के दुष्कर्म मामले में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। इसका नाम पीयूष प्रिया बताया गया है और उम्र 26 साल है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन



समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पीयूष सोशल मीडिया पर खुद को नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो का एसीपी बताता था। इसी फर्जीवाड़े के साथ उसने कई अपराधों को अंजाम दिया। 

गिरफ्तारी के बाद पीयूष के पास से ढेर सारे फर्जी पहचान पत्र मिले हैं और साथ ही कई मोहरें भी बरामद की गई हैं। 

Recommended

Cricket News

सौरव गांगुली ने निकाला बारिश का तोड़, महज 10 मिनट में शुरू हो सकता है मैच

14 जून 2019

सौरव गांगुली
ICC
सौरव गांगुली
नॉटिंघम में बारिश से धूला मैच
Cricket News

सौरव गांगुली ने निकाला बारिश का तोड़, महज 10 मिनट में शुरू हो सकता है मैच

14 जून 2019

एससीओ समिट को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
World

एससीओ समिट : बिश्केक में आतंक के खिलाफ भारत की बात पर मुहर, आतंक पर पाक को घेरा

14 जून 2019

लक्ष्मी-गणेश
Vaastu

अपनाएं इन पांच आदतों को, कभी नहीं होगी घर में पैसों की किल्लत

14 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Aadhaar
Tech Diary

सिम कार्ड या बैंक खाते के लिए आधार नंबर जरूरी नहीं, जबरदस्ती मांगने पर 10 हजार रुपये तक का जुर्माना

15 जून 2019

Cricket News

सोने-हीरे से जड़ी घड़ी पहनते हैं हार्दिक पांड्या, कीमत सुनते ही होश उड़ जाएंगे

14 जून 2019

हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

सोने-हीरे से जड़ी घड़ी पहनते हैं हार्दिक पांड्या, कीमत सुनते ही होश उड़ जाएंगे

14 जून 2019

swift
Auto News

आज से महंगी हुई मारुति Wagon R और Swift, BS-6 इंजन के साथ हुईं लांच, CNG में आई ऑल्टो

14 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
विज्ञापन
delhi police arrested fake officer arrested
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या में संत सम्मेलन आज, गूंजेगा राममंदिर का मुद्दा

15 जून 2019

Aadhaar
Tech Diary

सिम कार्ड या बैंक खाते के लिए आधार नंबर जरूरी नहीं, जबरदस्ती मांगने पर 10 हजार रुपये तक का जुर्माना

15 जून 2019

टिकट दलाली पर रेलवे का बड़ा ऑपरेशन
India News

दलालों पर रेलवे का 'ऑपरेशन थंडर': 387 गिरफ्तार, 50 हजार लोगों के टिकट रद्द

15 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

सदस्यता अभियान में ‘कमजोर राज्य-कमजोर बूथ’ पर होगी भाजपा की नजर

15 जून 2019

रोहतक पीजीआई में प्रदर्शन करते रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः छुट्टी नहीं मिलने पर पीजी अंतिम वर्ष के डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, बाल रोग एचओडी निलंबित

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
DDA prepared a special housing scheme for SC and ST
Delhi NCR

एससी-एसटी के लिए डीडीए की विशेष स्कीम, मिलेंगे 500 फ्लैट

15 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग के गर्भपात पर एम्स को मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का निर्देश

15 जून 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

खतरा : मानसून में फिर डूब सकती है दिल्ली

15 जून 2019

अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

भविष्य ज्योति विद्यार्थी सम्मान
Jhansi

मेधावियों का हुआ सम्मान, मेडल पहनाए और दिए प्रमाण पत्र

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हार्डवेयर की दुकान से चोरी हुई थे 200 के डंडे, पुलिस से लेने को खर्च करने होंगे 6000 रुपये

गुरुग्राम के एक थाने से ऐसा अजीब मामला सामने आ रहा है जिसे सुनकर किसी को भी हैरानी हो सकती है।

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित कोचर की हत्या(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः विकासपुरी में हुई प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझी, गिरफ्तार नाबालिग ने बताई वजह

15 जून 2019

blood donation camp
Delhi NCR

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की मुहिम : भीषण गर्मी में अनजान की जान बचाने निकले महादानी

15 जून 2019

पांच लोगों को मारी गई गोली
Delhi NCR

दहली दिल्लीः बेखौफ बदमाशों ने 12 घंटे में पांच लोगों को गोलियों से भूना

15 जून 2019

हेलमेट लगाकर सांकेतिक विरोध जताते डॉक्टर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एम्स के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर काम पर लौटे, सांकेतिक विरोध जारी, हेलमेट लगाकर देख रहे मरीज

15 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर से मारपीट पर हो सकती है 12 साल जेल, बनेगा सख्त कानून

15 जून 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

खतरा : मानसून में फिर डूब सकती है दिल्ली

15 जून 2019

मोंटी चड्ढा और उनके पिता दिवंगत पोंटी चड्ढा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

धोखाधड़ी मामले में गिरफ्तार बिल्डर मोंटी चड्ढा की जमानत अर्जी खारिज, न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

13 जून 2019

अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में मौजूद योगी आदित्यनाथ
Delhi NCR

फ्लैट खरीददारों के हितों से खिलावाड़ की इजाजत नहीं, योगी ने ग्रेटर नोएडा में ली छह घंटे मैराथन बैठक

15 जून 2019

DDA prepared a special housing scheme for SC and ST
Delhi NCR

एससी-एसटी के लिए डीडीए की विशेष स्कीम, मिलेंगे 500 फ्लैट

15 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

Father's Day: खाली वक्त में अपने बच्चों संग ऐसे एंजॉय करते हैं विश्वकप में खेल रहे ये 5 क्रिकेटर

16 जून 2019 को पूरी दुनिया फादर्स डे मनाएगी। वहीं भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के खिलाडियों का शेड्यूल भी बिजी रहता है लेकिन उसके बाद भी धोनी से लेकर शिखर धवन तक सभी खिलाड़ी अपने बिजी शेड्यूल से समय निकाल कर अपने बच्चों के साथ क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंड करते हैं।

15 जून 2019

यूपी न्यूज 1:26

अयोध्या में हो सकता है आतंकी हमला, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट पर

15 जून 2019

खेल 0:48

World Cup 2019: भारत पाकिस्तान मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के फैन सुधीर गौतम का शंखनाद

15 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:18

इस विदेशी फिल्म की खास स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का मेला

14 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:35

दीपिका कक्कड़ की छोटे परदे पर धमाकेदार वापसी, नए शो में नया किरदार

14 जून 2019

Related

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का खरीदारों ने किया विरोध
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः सीएम योगी कर रहे थे समीक्षा बैठक, बाहर चल रहा था खरीदारों का हंगामा

14 जून 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

24 घंटे में 5 हत्याओं से दहली दिल्ली, केजरीवाल बोले- एलजी और गृहमंत्री साहब इस ओर ध्यान दें

14 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग के गर्भपात पर एम्स को मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का निर्देश

15 जून 2019

अमित कोचर की हत्या(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बेल बजाकर बाहर बुलाया, 10 मिनट बात की, फिर गोलियां मार उतारा मौत के घाट

14 जून 2019

विस्फोट के बाद ध्वस्त हुआ मकान
Delhi NCR

अवैध पटाखे बनाते समय मकान में विस्फोट, एक की मौत, कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार ने पार्किंग नियम में किया बदलाव, जानिए- क्या है नए नियम

14 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.