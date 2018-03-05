शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A 50-year-old man committed suicide in Kashmere Gate metro station at Delhi

मेट्रो के सामने कूदकर अधेड़ ने की आत्महत्या, हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 10:41 AM IST
A 50-year-old man committed suicide in Kashmere Gate metro station at Delhi
फाइल फोटो
एक अधेड़ मेट्रो स्टेशन पर खड़ा था। जैसे ही मेट्रो तो वह उसके सामने कूद गया। जांच में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है।
घटना दिल्ली के कश्मीरी गेट मेट्रो स्टेशन पर हुई। बताया जा रहा है कि बीती रात कश्मीरी गेट मेट्रो स्टेशन पर एक 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति खड़ा था। जैसे ही तेज रफ्तार मेट्रो वहां पहुंची तो वह उसके सामने कूद गया। 

पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। अभी तक यह पता नहीं चल पाया है कि अधेड़ ने आत्महत्या क्यों की।
 

 

RELATED

suicide metro

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

weekly rashifal 5th march to 11th march
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 5 से 11 मार्च : मेष, मिथुन समेत इन 6 राशियों के लिए यह हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

5 मार्च 2018

railway group d vacancy alert last date extended
Government Jobs

रेलवे में 62,907 पदों पर चल रही है भर्ती, इसी बीच आई एक और खुशखबरी

5 मार्च 2018

Kangana Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao visited Boney Kapoor residence to condole Sridevi tragic demise
Bollywood

अनुष्का-विराट ही नहीं आमिर-कंगना के अलावा ये स्टार्स भी 3 दिन बाद पहुंचे श्रीदेवी के घर

5 मार्च 2018

90th academy awards priyanka chopra to skip award ceremony
Bollywood

Oscars 2018 में नहीं जा पाईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, वजह जानकर फैंस हो जाएंगे परेशान

5 मार्च 2018

Jimmy Kimmel kicks off the ‪‪90th Academy Awards talk about Harvey Weinstein in opening monologue
Hollywood

Oscar 2018: जिम किमेल ने यौन शोषण का किया जिक्र, हार्वे वीनस्टीन पर कह डाली बड़ी बात

5 मार्च 2018

cbse exam 10th and 12th starts from 5th march
Education

आज से CBSE की 10वी और 12वीं की परीक्षाएं शुरू, राष्ट्रपति ने छात्रों को दी शुभकामनाएं

5 मार्च 2018

monthly rashiphal march horoscope 2018
Predictions

मार्च का महीना सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा, जानिए मासिक राशिफल

4 मार्च 2018

First picture of Boney Kapoor from rameswaram while immerse the ashes of Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की अस्थि विसर्जन की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, बेटियों के साथ दिखाई दिए बोनी कपूर

5 मार्च 2018

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visits Sridevi residence to offer condolence
Bollywood

अंतिम संस्कार के 2 दिन बाद कोहली के साथ अनुष्का पहुंची श्रीदेवी के घर, कुछ ऐसा हो गया माहौल

5 मार्च 2018

After Ki and Ka Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor will see in Aapla Manus Hindi remake
Bollywood

मराठी फिल्म के रीमेक में एक साथ दिखाई देगी ये फेमस जोड़ी, पहले कर चुके हैं 'Ki & Ka'

5 मार्च 2018

Most Read

A wanted criminal criminal killed in police encounter at Bulandshahr
Delhi NCR

यूपी में एक और बदमाश ढेर, पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर में मारा 50 हजार का इनामी

उत्तर प्रदेश में ताबड़तोड़ एनकाउंटर जारी हैं। पुलिस बदमाशों के सफाए में लगी है। पुलिस ने बुलंदशहर में एक बदमाश को मार गिराया है।

5 मार्च 2018

आंधी और बूंदाबांदी ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज
Shahjahanpur

आंधी और बूंदाबांदी ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज

5 मार्च 2018

Militants attacked an army camp in Shopian district of south Kashmir
Jammu

J&K: शोपियां में सेना की मोबाइल चेक पोस्ट पर आतंकी हमला, जवाबी कार्रवाई में 1 आतंकी और 3 OGW ढेर

5 मार्च 2018

students of NIOS can also give NEET
Lucknow

CBSE का आदेश : एनआईओएस और स्टेट ओपन स्कूल के स्टूडेंट भी दे सकेंगे नीट

5 मार्च 2018

mayawati statement on sp and bsp alliances
Lucknow

मायावती बोलीं- सपा-बसपा में नहीं हुआ कोई गठबंधन, भाजपा को हराना हमारा लक्ष्य

4 मार्च 2018

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams to begin today, more than 28 Lakh Students to appear
Lucknow

All the Best: आज से CBSE की परीक्षाएं शुरू, नकल से सावधान

5 मार्च 2018

samajwadi party and bsp will fight together in phoolpur by election 
Lucknow

UP: उपचुनाव में साइकिल पर सवार होगा हाथी, बीजेपी नेता बोले- गठबंधन सांप और नेवले जैसा

4 मार्च 2018

Chief Minister Comprehensive Wedding Planning news auraiya
Kanpur

इतना बड़ा धोखा! मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना में 48 जोड़ों को दी गईं लोहे की पायल-बिछिया

5 मार्च 2018

Woman burnt alive with Holika
Kanpur

होलिका के साथ जिंदा जल गई महिला, लकड़ियों के अंदर छिपकर बैठी थी

4 मार्च 2018

Himachal police constable died of suffocation
Shimla

एक गलती ने ले ली पुलिस कर्मचारी की जान, सदमे में परिवार

4 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

SSC पेपर लीक मामले में छात्रों को मिला इस शख्स का साथ, PM को लिख चुके हैं चिट्ठी

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग प्रश्नपत्र लीक होने के मामले में सीबीआइ जांच को लेकर दिल्ली में छात्रों का आंदोलन रविवार को छठे दिन भी जारी रहा। इसी के साथ प्रदर्शनकारियों से नेताओं और सामाजिक संस्थाओं के लोगों को मिलना भी जारी है।

5 मार्च 2018

Man allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in newdelhi cr park 1:39

दिल्ली में हुई हत्या, सीसीटीवी की मदद से होगा खुलासा!

5 मार्च 2018

delhi congress protest against bjp government in delhi on high rate 3:03

बढ़ती महंगाई को लेकर दिल्ली में सड़कों पर उतरी कांग्रेस

4 मार्च 2018

truck hit the bike and car, 5 dead in accident in Gurugram 1:07

पहले बाइक फिर कार को बनाया निशाना और ले ली पांच लोगों की जान

4 मार्च 2018

shocking incident :Thief steals ornaments in Sai Mandir CAUGHT IN CCTV 3:00

CCTV: देखते ही देखते चोर ऐसे ले उड़ा साईंबाबा का छत्र

3 मार्च 2018

Recommended

The man committed suicide in front of the White House
America

व्हाइट हाउस के सामने एक शख्स ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया

5 मार्च 2018

boy burn self after his mother angry for gambling
Varanasi

जुआ खेलने पर मां ने डांटा तो किशोर ने लगा ली आग, घर में कोहराम

4 मार्च 2018

man tried to kill his family and committed suicide on holi day
Delhi NCR

गरीबी से परेशान हो कर होली के दिन उठाया ऐसा कदम कि जान कर हो जाएंगे हैरान

3 मार्च 2018

mother scolded, commited suicide
Dehradun

मां ने डांटा तो युवक ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत कि...

3 मार्च 2018

wife committed suicide in auraiya
Kanpur

होली में "जला खोया" बना विवाहिता की मौत का कारण

3 मार्च 2018

a Couple jumped after thrown innocent boy from the 12th floor in surat
National

12वीं मंजिल से मासूम को फेंका, फिर दंपति ने किया ऐसा कांड देखकर हर कोई हैरान

28 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.