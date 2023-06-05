Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   350 crores rupees Sent abroad after recovering through Chinese loan app

ड्रैगन का डेंजरस जाल: चीनी लोन एप के जरिये 350 करोड़ वसूलकर भेजे गए विदेश, ऐसे बनाया जाता था लोगों को शिकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Mon, 05 Jun 2023 06:42 PM IST
सार

सोशल मीडिया के जरिये आरोपी अपने लोन एप का विज्ञापन करते हैं। वहां कम समय व कम ब्याज देरों पर छोटा लोन देने की बात की जाती है।

350 crores rupees Sent abroad after recovering through Chinese loan app
चीनी लोन एप के जरिए हो रही ठगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

चीनी लोन एप के जरिये कम ब्याज पर शॉर्ट-टर्म लोन देकर जबरन वसूली करने वाले गिरोह का दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल सेल की इंटेलिजेंस फ्यूजन एंड स्ट्रैटेजिक ऑपरेशंस (आईएफएसओ यूनिट) यूनिट ने खुलासा किया है। गिरोह ने देशभर के हजारों लोगों से कई सौ करोड़ रुपये वसूलकर क्रिप्टो करेंसी के जरिये विदेशों में भेज दिए हैं।

फिलहाल इनके खातों की पड़ताल करने से पता चला है कि इन लोगों ने पिछले कुछ दिनों के भीतर 350 करोड़ रुपये जबरन वसूलकर विदेश भेज दिए हैं। दूसरी ओर गैंग ने लोगों को शॉर्ट-टर्म लोन के रूप में 83 करोड़ रुपये दिए भी हुए हैं, जिसके बदले यह लोगों से वसूली करने वाले थे। फिलहाल पुलिस को नेशनल क्राइम रिकॉर्ड पोर्टल पर 'CASH ADVANCE' नामक लोन एप्लीकेशन से वसूली की 1977 शिकायतें मिली हैं।

पुलिस ने आरोपियों के बैंक खातों में मौजूद 60 लाख रुपये फ्रीज करने के अलावा इनके पास से सात मोबाइल फोन, 15 डेबिट कार्ड, एक लैपटॉप और अन्य सामान बरामद किया है। गैंग ने देश के कई अलग-अलग शहरों में फर्जी कंपनियां खोली हुई हैं। वसूली की रकम इन फर्जी कंपनी के बैंक खातों में जाती है, वहां से इसको क्रिप्टो करेंसी में बदल दिया जाता है। पुलिस पकड़े गए सभी आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर गैंग के बाकी सदस्यों की तलाश कर रही है।

आईएफएसओ यूनिट के पुलिस उपायुक्त प्रशांत पी गौतम ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपियों की पहचान सूरत गुजरात निवासी मुस्ताजाब गुलाम मोहम्मद नवीवाला, अनीसभाई अशरफभाई विंची, नादिया, पश्चिम बंगाल निवासी गोकुल बिस्वास और दिल्ली निवासी अशोक, बलवंत व नितिन के रूप में हुई है।

पिछले दिनों मॉडल टाउन निवासी जय गोयल ने ब्लैकमेल कर जबरन वसूली के आरोप लगाए थे। पीड़ित ने बताया कि उनको सोशल मीडिया के जरिये लोन एप Cash Advance का पता चला था। उन्होंने एप के जरिये कम ब्याज दरों पर शॉर्ट-टर्म लोन ले लिया। लोन लेने के बाद उनके मोबाइल का सारा निजी डाटा, जिसमें उनकी, उनके परिवार की फोटो, वीडियो और कांटेक्ट लिस्ट भी एक्सेस कर ली गई। जय गोयल ने लोन चुका भी दिया, लेकिन उसके बाद भी उनके फोटो से छेड़छाड़ करने के बाद ब्लैकमेल कर मोटी रकम वसूल ली गई।

पीड़ित की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी। आईएफएसओ के एसीपी जय प्रकाश, एसआई सोनम जोशी व अन्यों की टीम ने टेक्निकल सर्विलांस से पड़ताल की। बैंक खातों की जांच करने पर पता चला कि आरोपियों ने दिल्ली, सूरत, केरल और कोलकाता में कई फर्जी कंपनियां बनाई हुई हैं। रकम इन कंपनी के खातों में ट्रांसफर करने के बाद इसको किप्टो करेंसी में बदलकर विदेश भेज दिया जाता है। जांच के बाद पुलिस ने छापेमारी की।

पुलिस ने दो आरोपी मुस्ताजाब व अनीसभाई को सूरत, गुजरात, गोकुल बिस्वास को नादिया, पश्चिम बंगाल, अशोक व बलवंत को सुल्तानपुरी दिल्ली और नितिन को महिपालपुर दिल्ली से दबोच लिया। जांच के दौरान पुलिस को पता चला कि नितिन को छोड़कर बाकी आरोपियों ने अलग-अलग शहरों में फर्जी कंपनियां खोली हुई हैं। वसूली की रकम इनके खातों में आती है। कई चीनी लोन एप कंपनियों में टीम लीडर के रूप में काम कर चुका नितिन रुपयों को ठिकाने लगाने का काम करता है।

ऐसे की जाती है एप के जरिये ठगी...
सोशल मीडिया के जरिये आरोपी अपने लोन एप का विज्ञापन करते हैं। वहां कम समय व कम ब्याज देरों पर छोटा लोन देने की बात की जाती है। इसके लिए कोई कागज भी नहीं मांगा जाता। लोन की औपचारिकताएं पूरी करने के दौरान पीड़ित के मोबाइल के सारे निजी डाटा को एक्सेस कर लिया जाता था।

पीड़ित लोन चुका भी देता है, लेकिन आरोपी के मोबाइल से चोरी की गई फोटो और वीडियो के साथ छेड़छाड़ कर उसे अश्लील बना देते हैं। बाद में उसको पीड़ित के रिश्तेदारों को भेजने की धमकी देकर वसूली की जाती है। धीरे-धीरे कर पीड़ितों से लाखों रुपये वसूल लिये जाते हैं। ठगी की रकम को फर्जी कंपनी के खातों में भेजा जाता है। वहां आरोपी अपना कमिशन लेने के बाद रकम को क्रिप्टो करेंसी में बदल देते हैं। इसके बाद इसको विदेश भेज दिया जाता है।

चीन, नेपाल, मलेशिया समेत दूसरे देशों में बैठे चीनी नागरिक वारदातों में शामिल...
भारत के लोगों की गाढ़ी कमाई को विदेश ले जाने के लिए पड़ोसी देश के नागरिक इसमें शामिल हैं। इन ज्यादातर लोन एप को चीन में तैयार किया जाता है। चीनी नागरिक सोशल मीडिया के जरिये अपने मतलब के भारतीय लोगों को ठगी के लिए तैयार करते हैं। उनको मोटे कमिशन का लालच भी दिया जाता है।

एप डाउनलोड करते समय जो डाटा मोबाइल से चोरी किया जाता है, उसको चीन भेज दिया जाता है। वहां बैठे लोग उस डाटा के साथ छेड़छाड़ कर उसे वापस अपने गैंग के लोगों तक भेज देते हैं। इसके बाद यहां बैठे लोग लोन वापस करने के बाद भी इन फोटो और वीडियो के आधार पर पीड़ितों को ब्लैकमेल करते हैं। भारत में कई लोग तो परेशान होकर आत्महत्या कर चुके हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed