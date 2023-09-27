दिल्ली: एक साल में केजरीवाल सरकार के इस स्कूल ने एनडीए की टॉप लिस्ट में बनाई जगह, 32 छात्रों ने पास की परीक्षा

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
दिल्ली सरकार ने एक साल पहले सशस्त्र सेना प्रिपरेटरी स्कूल खोला था। अब इस स्कूल के छात्रों ने एनडीए परीक्षा पास करने में रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। स्कूल के 32 छात्रों ने एनडीए की परीक्षा पास कर देश के सभी स्कूलों को पीछे कर दिया है। सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने इस अवसर पर खुशी जाहिर की है। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें यकीन है कि अब दिल्ली के और भी छात्र एनडीए की परीक्षा पास करेंगे।
Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest number from any school across the country
In just one year Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I…— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2023
