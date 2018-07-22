शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   20 Delhi MLAs move Delhi High Court challenging Election Commission order disallowing

लाभ का पद: अयोग्य ठहराए गए 20 आप विधायक ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का खटकाया दरवाजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 22 Jul 2018 02:58 PM IST
लाभ का पद मामले में अयोग्य ठहराए गए दिल्ली के 20 विधायकों ने दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट में आवेदन किया है। उन्होंने आवेदन में कहा है कि चुनाव आयोग द्वारा लाभ के पद मामले अयोग्य ठहराना गलत है। इस पर दोबारा जांच होनी चाहिए। 


बता दें कि चुनाव आयोग ने लाभ के पद का दाषी करार देते हुए आप पार्टी के विधायकों की विधानसभा सदस्यता रद्द करने की सिफरिश दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में की थी। जिसे कोर्ट ने अमान्य करार दिया था। कोर्ट ने आयोग से इस मामले की फिर से सुनवाई करने को कहा था।
 
