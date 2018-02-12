अपना शहर चुनें

BSNL के टावर से गिरकर सिपाही की मौत, मानसिक रूप से था परेशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 03:12 PM IST
बीएसएनएल के टावर से एक सिपाही की गिरकर मौत हो गई। सोमवार सुबह टावर पर चढ़ने के बाद वो नीचे गिर गया। 

सोमवार को किच्छा सर्किल सीओ ऑफिस में तैनात सिपाही कैलाश बंदरिया ने फतेहपुर में बीएसएनएल टावर से कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। यह मूल रूप से पिथौरागढ़ के रहने वाले थे।

गंभीर हालत में उसे मुखानी थाना पुलिस ने सुधा तिवारी में भर्ती कराया। जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। 

मानसिक रूप से परेशान होने के कारण परिजन कैलाश की झाड़फूंक करवा रहे थे। छुट्टी लेकर वो फतेहपुर छोटी रामडी गांव में अपनी बुआ जानकी देवी के घर आया था।

आज सुबह टावर पर चढ़ने के बाद वो नीचे गिर गया। गंभीर हालत में उसे एसटीएच लाने पर उसने दम तोड़ दिए। मृतक के दो बच्चे और पत्नी गांव पिथौरागढ़ में रहते है। दो छोटे भाई दीपक और पंकज भी पुलिस में है। दीपक वर्तमान में किच्छा कोतवाली में तैनात है।
