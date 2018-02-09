अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   girl murder in dehradun

युवती की धारदार हथियार से निर्मम हत्या, पुलिस ने किया सौतेली मां को गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 05:52 PM IST
girl murder in dehradun
girl murder
देहरादून शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में 24 वर्षीय युवती की धारदार ह‌थ‌ियार से निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई है। हत्या के आरोप में पुलिस ने सौतेली मां को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि 8 फरवरी को युवती की गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई गयी थी, जिसके बाद अब युवती का शव पुलिस ने बरामद किया है।
murder girl murder stepmother allegation of murder हत्या

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety new song Bom Diggy Diggy has been released
Bollywood

'बम डिगी डिगी' करता आया 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' का यह गाना, आप भी झूम उठेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

अपना पद देखकर ब्यानबाजी करे करुण: हजारी लाल
Una

अपना पद देखकर ब्यानबाजी करे करुण: हजारी लाल

अपना पद देखकर ब्यानबाजी करे करुण: हजारी लाल

9 फरवरी 2018

पानी की पाइपें लीक, लोग परेशान
Una

पानी की पाइपें लीक, लोग परेशान

9 फरवरी 2018

English paper opened in place of Hindi hardoi
Kanpur

यहां तो हद ही हो गई! हिंदी की जगह खोला अंग्रेजी का पेपर, केंद्र व्यवस्थापक गिरफ्तार

9 फरवरी 2018

AAP MLAs took office of profit: High Court
Delhi NCR

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2018

Student died in road accident in jaunpur
Varanasi

छात्र को विधायक की गाड़ी ने कुचला, बेटा चला रहा था गाड़ी

9 फरवरी 2018

mother killed toddler for making continuous milk demand
Madhya Pradesh

भूख से तड़प रही बच्ची का मां ने काटा गला, मांग रही थी दूध

9 फरवरी 2018

Increasing patient in hospital in changing season
Varanasi

बदलते मौसम में बढ़ रही बीमारियां, बचने के लिए इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

9 फरवरी 2018

The heritage of the lakes city Rajasthan is in danger, know why
Jaipur

खतरे में विरासत: झील का नजारा दिखाने के नाम पर हो रहा खिलवाड़

9 फरवरी 2018

Order of Vigilance inquiry against bjp Mayor of North Delhi municipal Corporation
Delhi NCR

मुश्किल में भाजपा मेयर, LG ने जारी किए विजिलेंस जांच के आदेश, जानिए क्या है मामला

9 फरवरी 2018

Deputy CM's warning For those who copying in examination
Kanpur

परीक्षा में 'नकल करने और कराने वालों' के लिए Deputy CM की ये चेतावनी

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: महाशिवरात्रि से पहले नर्मदा नदीं से निकला 'चमत्कारी' शिवलिंग

महाशिवरात्रि से एक दिन पहले देहरादून में ऐसा अद्भुत चमत्कारी शिवलिंग निकल आया जिसे देखकर वैज्ञानिक भी हैरानी में पड़ गए है। ये शिवलिंग नमर्दा नदी से निकला है। इस शिवलिंग की स्थापना रिस्पना नदी के उद्गम स्थल पर स्थित महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में होनी है।

6 फरवरी 2018

TRANSGENDER BEATEN UP A BOY IN DEHRADUN FOR HIM FOR NAKED WALK 1:12

देखिए, क्यों इस युवक को किन्नरों ने नंगा कर गांव में घुमाया

3 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018 will bind the nation: Baba Ramdev 2:01

इनकम टैक्स छूट पांच लाख रुपये करने का फैसला लेगी सरकार: रामदेव

2 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: Women express dissatisfaction over the general budget in Dehradun. 3:20

#Budget2018 : घर की लक्ष्मियों ने मोदी सरकार के बजट पर ऐसे जताया गुस्सा

2 फरवरी 2018

Dehradun traders disappointed with Modi government's budget 2018 3:04

मोदी सरकार के बजट पर इसलिए उतर गए उत्तराखंड के कारोबारियों के चेहरे

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Junk killed: Police hands down
Pratapgarh

जान हत्याकांड: पुलिस के हाथ खाली

8 फरवरी 2018

husband murdered wife and set ablaze her body in US
International

सनकी पति ने पत्नी के टुकड़े कर सूटकेस में भरकर किया आग के हवाले

8 फरवरी 2018

Mumbai's student murdered his best friend for girl in filmy style
National

गर्लफ्रेंड के लिए किया बेस्टफ्रेंड का कत्ल, आरोपी बोला- लव लेटर से होती थी छेड़छाड़

8 फरवरी 2018

young man murder, deadbody found
Hardoi

युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या, सड़क किनारे मिला शव

7 फरवरी 2018

After kidnapping and murder of child in gaya bihar police lathi charge on agitating crowd
Bihar

अपहरण और हत्या की घटना के बाद गया में बवाल, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

7 फरवरी 2018

मामी ने भाई से कराई थी सुनीता की हत्या
Gorakhpur

मामी ने भाई से कराई थी सुनीता की हत्या

7 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.