देहरादून: देर रात हाईवे पर अनियंत्रित होकर पलटा ऑटो, चालक की मौके पर मौत

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Wed, 13 Jun 2018 10:59 AM IST
देहरादून के सहसपुर थाना क्षेत्र में छोटा रामपुर नेशनल हाईवे पर एक ऑटो देर रात अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। इसके चलते चालक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, हादसा करीब रात 1 बजे हुआ। ऑटो संख्या UK 07 TB 2312  सारा इंडस्ट्रियल इस्टेट के पास अनियंत्रित होकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।

हादसे में ऑटो चालक सागर(26) पुत्र अरविंद कुमार निवासी अंबेडकर पार्क थाना गढ़ी सहारनपुर की मौत हो गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा भरकर शव को मोर्चरी में रख दिया है।
