वायु सेना के हेलीकॉप्टर ने 11500 फीट की ऊंचाई से दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान को उठाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sun, 27 Oct 2019 12:18 PM IST
बचाव की मुहिम
बचाव की मुहिम - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
26 अक्टूबर को भारतीय वायु सेना के एमआई 17 वी 5 हेलीकॉप्टरों ने 11500 फीट की ऊंचाई पर केदारनाथ हेलीपैड में यूटी एयर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान को बचाया। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान को देहरादून के पास सहस्त्रधारा में उतारा गया।
air force helicopter rescue operation sahastradhara indian air force
