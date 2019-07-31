शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   A sudden fire in the Goshala five cattle died in rudraprayag

रुद्रप्रयागः देर रात गोशाला में अचानक लगी आग, पांच मवेशियों की जलकर हुई मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 12:41 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक
प्रतीकात्मक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
रुद्रप्रयाग के मदोला गांव में गोशाला में आग लगने से पांच मवेशियों की मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना मंगलवार देर रात 11 बजे के बाद की बताई जा रही है। घटना का कारण गोशाला के ऊपर से गुजर रही बिजली लाइन में शॉट सर्किट होना माना जा रहा है।
विज्ञापन
बताया गया कि सत्यपाल सिंह नेगी व उनके दो भाईयों की संयुक्त गोशाला में छह मवेशी बंधे हुए थे। अचानक लगी आग से दो बैल, एक गाय, एक बछड़ा और एक भैस की मौत हो गई। बुधवार की सुबह सूचना पाकर राजस्व विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

भाजपा विधायक के इशारे पर साजिशन खेला जा रहा है खूनी खेल, बोल फूट-फूट कर रोने लगा पीड़िता का मामा

31 जुलाई 2019

रविशंकर प्रसाद
India News

मुस्लिम महिलाओं को तीन तलाक से मिली मुक्ति, राज्यसभा में बिल हुआ पास

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

34 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मंदाकिनी, दाऊद से नाम जुड़ते ही डूबा करियर, हो गई ऐसी हालत

30 जुलाई 2019

Mandakini
mandakini
mandakini
mandakini
Bollywood

34 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मंदाकिनी, दाऊद से नाम जुड़ते ही डूबा करियर, हो गई ऐसी हालत

30 जुलाई 2019

इतनी कम कीमत में खरीदें लेटेस्ट डिजाइन डेनिम्स शर्ट और ट्राउजर्स
Duke Fashion

इतनी कम कीमत में खरीदें लेटेस्ट डिजाइन डेनिम्स शर्ट और ट्राउजर्स
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर के कांग्रेसी से भाजपा के बाहुबली विधायक बनने की कहानी, जेल जाने के बाद भी कायम रहा रसूख

31 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

जिस शख्स की वजह से आजतक कुंवारे हैं सलमान खान, उनके बर्थडे पर खुल गया ये बड़ा राज

30 जुलाई 2019

sanjay dutt
Sanjay Dutt
sanjay dutt
Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood

जिस शख्स की वजह से आजतक कुंवारे हैं सलमान खान, उनके बर्थडे पर खुल गया ये बड़ा राज

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

इन 15 बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के हैं अजीबोगरीब नाम, एक तो शर्म के मारे पढ़ नहीं पाएंगे आप

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood
Bollywood
Bollywood
Bollywood

इन 15 बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के हैं अजीबोगरीब नाम, एक तो शर्म के मारे पढ़ नहीं पाएंगे आप

30 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
fire in the goshala गोशाला में लगी आग
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

असम में बाढ़
India News

बिहार में बाढ़ से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 130 पहुंची, असम में घट रहा जलस्तर

31 जुलाई 2019

Triple talaq bill Shayara Bano told this is real Freedom for Muslims womens
Dehradun

तीन तलाक बिल पर बोलीं सायरा बानो, रूढ़िवादी बेड़ियों में कैद मुस्लिम महिलाओं को अब मिली असली आजादी

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो दोहरे हत्याकांड से दहला कोलकाता, एक जोड़े की चाकू तो दूसरे की गला दबाकर हत्या

31 जुलाई 2019

Modi Government released Budget for 155 school building construction uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जर्जरहाल स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिए राहत की खबर, बनेंगे 155 स्कूलों के नए भवन

31 जुलाई 2019

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Modi Government released Budget for 155 school building construction uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जर्जरहाल स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिए राहत की खबर, बनेंगे 155 स्कूलों के नए भवन

उत्तराखंड के जर्जरहाल स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिए राहत की खबर है। केंद्र सरकार से उत्तराखंड में 155 स्कूलों के नए भवन बनाने के लिए 51 करोड़ 37 लाख रुपये मंजूर किए गए हैं।

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

देहरादूनः एक ही रात में राजधानी में तीन लोगों ने दी जान, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

30 जुलाई 2019

कांवड़ यात्रा
Dehradun

रुड़की: हाईवे पर कांवड़िये को बस की टक्कर लगने के बाद हंगामा, शीशे फोड़े

31 जुलाई 2019

Uttarakhand High court order Shopkeepers will pay 500 rupees fine per polythene
Dehradun

हाईकोर्ट का फैसला, दुकानदारों को प्रति पॉलीथिन भरना होगा 500 रुपये जुर्माना

31 जुलाई 2019

get the name in voter list
Dehradun

वोटर लिस्ट से नाम कट गया था तो अब जुड़वा लें

31 जुलाई 2019

Four year B ED course will not be Run in 2021-22 year in uttarakhand
Dehradun

2021-22 में शुरू नहीं होगा चार साल का बीएड पाठ्यक्रम, सरकार ने हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल किया शपथपत्र

31 जुलाई 2019

Cm trivendra singh rawat told about Ethics in public service
Dehradun

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र बोले, फाइलों को बेवजह दबाकर रखना और अनजान बने रहना भी है अनैतिक आचरण

31 जुलाई 2019

घायल लोग
Dehradun

विकासनगर: खाना बनाते समय फटा सिलिंडर, हादसे में सात लोग हुए घायल

30 जुलाई 2019

धर्मावाला स्थित दुकान से पकड़ा कोबरा दिखाते वनकर्मी।
Dehradun

दुकान से निकला चार फीट लंबा कोबरा

31 जुलाई 2019

बाघ
Dehradun

इंटरनेशनल टाइगर डे: उत्तराखंड में बढ़ी बाघों की संख्या, हुआ 102 का इजाफा

29 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

ब्लैक मून: 31 जुलाई की रात आसमान में चांद होगा पूरा काला, ये हैं इसके मायने?

31 जुलाई 2019 को उत्तरी अमेरिका में ब्लैक मून की खगोलीय घटना घटेगी। ब्लैक मून के दिखने को लेकर बाकी दुनिया के लिए क्या जानकारी है। जानिए इसके क्या मायने हैं और ये खगोलीय घटना क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है।

31 जुलाई 2019

वीजी सिद्धार्थ 2:25

नेत्रावती नदी के किनारे मिला CCD के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ का शव, 36 घंटे से थे लापता

31 जुलाई 2019

बीसीसीआई 1:59

पृथ्वी शॉ डोप टेस्ट में फेल, डोपिंग के आरोप में BCCI ने लगाया बैन

30 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:09

कर्नाटक में सियासी घमासान, येदियुरप्पा का आदेश कर्नाटक में नहीं मनाई जाएगी टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती

30 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान 3:10

आजम खान की जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी पर छापा, चोरी की किताबें बरामद

30 जुलाई 2019

Related

raira fine on the builder
Dehradun

तीन बिल्डरों पर 64 लाख का जुर्माना

31 जुलाई 2019

High court order for submit bjp mla deshraj karnwal caste certificate investigation  report
Dehradun

हाईकोर्ट ने दिए निर्देश, तीन हफ्ते में दाखिल करें भाजपा विधायक के जाति प्रमाणपत्र मामले की रिपोर्ट

31 जुलाई 2019

car accident in mussoorie four injured
Dehradun

मसूरी में दर्दनाक हादसा: खाई में गिरी कार, तीन युवक सहित एक युवती हुई घायल

29 जुलाई 2019

Ntca will give two crore rupees in first phase for save tigers in uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में बाघों को बचाने के लिए मेहरबान हुआ एनटीसीए, वन विभाग को देगा दो करोड़ की मदद

31 जुलाई 2019

one more fraud case filed on dehradun Builder Son and Daughter in Law
Dehradun

कपूर परिवार की बहू और बेटे पर एक और मुकदमा, 25 लाख की ठगी का आरोप

30 जुलाई 2019

नैनीताल हाईकोर्ट
Dehradun

जिलाधिकारी ने जारी किए नोटिस, नदी क्षेत्र में बने 220 दफ्तर और घर कराए जाएंगे खाली 

29 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited