
समान कार्य के लिए समान वेतन हो निर्धारित

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 01:38 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला।
देहरादून। भारतीय मजदूर संघ की बैठक में कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं पर विचार विमर्श कर जल्द निवारण की मांग उठाई। इस दौरान कर्मचारियों और श्रमिकों ने सरकार से समान कार्य के लिए समान वेतन निर्धारित करने की भी मांग की। इसके अलावा बैठक में सभी अधिकारियों ने मतदान का संकल्प लिया।
बुधवार को भारतीय मजदूर संघ की प्रदेश कार्यालय में आयोजित बैठक में संघ के प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री बृजेश बनकोटी ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार श्रमिकों की समस्याओं को गंभीरता से नहीं ले रही है। परिवहन निगम कर्मियों का रुका वेतन जारी किया जाए। इस अवसर पर मजदूर संघ की गतिविधियां बढ़ाने और श्रमिकों पर हो रहे उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ भी आवाज उठाने का भी निर्णय लिया गया। बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री श्रमयोगी जनधन योजना में 40 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के सभी श्रमिकों को जोड़ने की मांग की। मौके पर जिला प्रभारी संजीव विश्नोई, गोविंद सिंह विष्ट, आरती थापा, विजय कुमार, रामचंद्र खंडूरी, नरेश चौहान, चंद्रमोहन बिजल्वाण आदि मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो

