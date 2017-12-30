बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गढ़वाल में पहली बार आयोजित हुआ डे-नाइट क्रिकेट मैच
{"_id":"5a47c22d4f1c1b09788b5a39","slug":"15146523698-shrinagar-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0922\u093c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0921\u0947-\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0948\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 10:13 PM IST
श्रीनगर। गढ़वाल प्रीमियर लीग क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता (सीजन-2) के दौरान गढ़वाल के इतिहास में पहली बार दूधिया रोशनी में क्रिकेट मैच खेला गया। इस मैच को देखने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग जीएंडटीआई मैदान पहुंचे। जीपीएल के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में चमोली रॉयल्स व टिहरी स्कोचर्स को इस ऐतिहासिक मैच को खेलने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। चमोली रॉयल्स 37 रनों से मैच को जीतकर फाइनल में पहुंचा।
शुक्रवार शाम 6 बजे फ्लड लाइट की रोशनी में आयोजित सेमीफाइनल मैच का शुभारंभ एसएसबी केंद्रीयकृत प्रशिक्षण केंद्र के डीआईजी यूपी बलोदी, दंत चिकित्सक डा. केके गुप्ता और खिलेंद्र चौधरी ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। टॉस जीतकर चमोली ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। चमोली ने 20 ओवर में 174 रन बनाए। चमोली के बल्लेबाज अमित ने 50 व विपिन ढाका ने 47 रनों की पारी खेली। टिहरी के बॉलर संजय धामी ने 3 विकेट झटके। जवाब में टिहरी की टीम 20 ओवर में 134 रन ही बना पाई। टिहरी के बल्लेबाज कार्तिक ने 20 व कुंज शर्मा ने 17 रन बनाए। चमोली के बॉलर निखिल और सचिन ने 3-3 विकेट लिए। निखिल पुंडीर मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4603234f1c1b0b788b56ec","slug":"vacancy-in-syndicate-bank-for-probationary-officer-post-last-date-of-application-17-jan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092c\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a44af114f1c1b96698bb90a","slug":"from-neeraj-baliyan-to-rocky-jaiswal-here-is-everything-you-want-to-know-about-actress-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a44c3de4f1c1ba12d8bb20a","slug":"mandira-bedi-troll-on-her-revealing-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u0940\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092c\u0941\u0921\u094d\u0922\u0940-\u0935\u0932\u094d\u0917\u0930'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a44a7284f1c1bf61b8b5709","slug":"tiger-shoff-disha-patani-and-ranveer-singh-spotted-at-mumbai-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a448f024f1c1b87698c423f","slug":"arshi-khan-revealed-about-shipla-shinde-and-akash-dadlani-kiss-matter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 Kiss \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a478f3d4f1c1bcf6d8b6f1f","slug":"bsnl-sunday-free-caliing-plan-closed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u092a\u092d\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4742494f1c1bc45b8beddd","slug":"man-jumps-in-front-of-cm-yogi-fleet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 MLA \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0916\u0928\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4780e14f1c1bcd6d8b6ec5","slug":"governor-share-his-experience-about-akhilesh-government-in-up","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u0920\u0941\u0915\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0941\u091d\u093e\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a45d7124f1c1ba12d8bb417","slug":"daroga-resigns-from-up-police-said-it-is-difficult-to-do-such-a-job","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a473eb74f1c1b4c528bc706","slug":"two-students-of-du-1-jnu-1-of-amity-arrested-with-one-kilogram-of-cannabis-lsd-blot-paper","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f DU-JNU \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u090f\u092e\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 4 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a478b254f1c1bcf6d8b6f18","slug":"police-surprised-to-see-this-girl-in-police-station","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091c \u0927\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!