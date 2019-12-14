शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Sukhbir Singh Badal has been unanimously re-elected as the president of Shiromani Akali Dal

सुखबीर सिंह बादल एक बार फिर बने शिरोमणि अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 06:03 PM IST
सुखबीर सिंह बादल फिर बने शिरोमणि अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष
सुखबीर सिंह बादल फिर बने शिरोमणि अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष - फोटो : ANI
सुखबीर सिंह बादल को एक बार फिर सर्वसम्मति से शिरोमणि अकाली दल का अध्यक्ष चुना गया है। वह तीसरी बार पार्टी के अध्यक्ष बने हैं। 
