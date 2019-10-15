हरियाणा में पराली जलाने पर नहीं लग रहा लगाम, कुरुक्षेत्र से फिर तस्वीरें आईं सामने

हरियाणा में पराली जलाने के मामले लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। एक बार फिर यहां के कुरुक्षेत्र में पराली जलाने का मामला सामने आया है। ताजा तस्वीरों में दिख रहा है कि कई खेतों में किसानों ने पराली में आग लगाई है। धुएं का गुबार आसमान में छा रहा है। सरकार के लाख प्रयासों के बाद भी कुछ लोग लगातार इसका उल्लंघन करने में जुटे हुए हैं। बता दें कि इसको लेकर हरियाणा सरकार जागरुकता के कार्यक्रम भी समय-समय पर कराती है।

Haryana: Stubble burning continues in parts of the state, visuals from Kurukshetra. pic.twitter.com/km0GKfsCBz