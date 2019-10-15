शहर चुनें

Stubble burning continues in parts of the Haryana

हरियाणा में पराली जलाने पर नहीं लग रहा लगाम, कुरुक्षेत्र से फिर तस्वीरें आईं सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 07:04 PM IST
Stubble burning continues in parts of the Haryana
- फोटो : ANI
हरियाणा में पराली जलाने के मामले लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। एक बार फिर यहां के कुरुक्षेत्र में पराली जलाने का मामला सामने आया है। ताजा तस्वीरों में दिख रहा है कि कई खेतों में किसानों ने पराली में आग लगाई है। धुएं का गुबार आसमान में छा रहा है। सरकार के लाख प्रयासों के बाद भी कुछ लोग लगातार इसका उल्लंघन करने में जुटे हुए हैं। बता दें कि इसको लेकर हरियाणा सरकार जागरुकता के कार्यक्रम भी समय-समय पर कराती है।
 
