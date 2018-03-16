शहर चुनें

मानव तस्करी में सजा होने के बाद पहली बार सामने आए दलेर मेहंदी, बताया अब क्या करेंगे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 03:32 PM IST
दलेर मेहंदी
दलेर मेहंदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
15 साल पुराने मानव तस्करी केस में सजा होने के बाद गायक दलेर मेहंदी पहली बार मीडिया से रूबरू हुए और बताया कि अब आगे वे क्या करेंगे। दलेर मेहंदी का कहना है कि वे चुप नहीं रहेंगे। सजा के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में अपील करेंगे। उन्हें उम्मीद है कि न्याय जरूर मिलेगा।



 

मानव तस्करी केस में दो साल की सजा
