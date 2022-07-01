मुर्मू के साथ अकाली दल: सुखबीर बादल का एलान, कहा- सिखों पर अत्याचारों के कारण कांग्रेस के साथ कभी नहीं जाएंगे

चंडीगढ़ में शुक्रवार को शिअद कोर कमेटी की बैठक हुई। बैठक के बाद पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने कहा कि हमने एनडीए की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू को समर्थन देने का फैसला किया है। सिख समुदाय पर किए गए अत्याचारों के कारण हम कांग्रेस के साथ कभी नहीं जाएंगे।

We have decided to support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. We will never go with Congress because of the atrocities they have committed on the Sikh community: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/x2u3adoo80