पंजाब : दिग्गज कांग्रेस नेता व पूर्व कृषि मंत्री मोहिंदर सिंह गिल का निधन, कैप्टन ने जताया शोक

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh condoled the sad demise of senior Congress leader and former State Agriculture Minister Mohinder Singh Gill. Gill remained MP from 1971-77 & President PPCC from 1976-1979. He was elected MLA from Ferozepur Cantt. in 1967 and from Banur in 92.— CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) November 17, 2020
