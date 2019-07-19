शहर चुनें

RS Bittu say, National Tolerance Day should be observed on 12 Nov

550 वां प्रकाश पर्वः रवनीत बिट्टू ने 12 नवंबर को राष्ट्रीय सहिष्णुता दिवस मनाने की मांग की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 02:18 AM IST
रवनीत सिंह बिट्टू
रवनीत सिंह बिट्टू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लुधियाना से कांग्रेस सांसद रवनीत बिट्टू ने 12 नंवबर को राष्ट्रीय सहिष्णुता दिवस मनाए जाने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस दिन श्री गुरु नानक देव जी का 550 वां प्रकाश पर्व हैं। इस मौके पर भारत और पाकिस्तान श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के लिए करतारपुर कॉरिडोर खोल चुके हैं। श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के नाम पर सद्भाव की आशा है। उनके जीवन का उद्देश्य प्यार और सहनशीलता है। इसलिए 12 नवंबर को राष्ट्रीय सहिष्णुता दिवस मनाया जाना चाहिए।
रवनीत बिट्टू लुधियाना से दूसरी बार कांग्रेस सांसद हैं। वहीं तीन बार जीत की हैट्रिक लगा चुके हैं। साल 2009 में पंजाब की श्री आनंदपुर साहिब लोकसभा क्षेत्र से सांसद चुने गए। इसके बाद 2014 और 2019 में लुधियाना से जीत दर्जकर संसद पहुंचे। 
 

rs bittu national tolerance day 12 nov
