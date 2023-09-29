Punjab News: मनप्रीत बादल की तलाश, पंजाब विजिलेंस ने छह राज्यों में दी दबिश, चंडीगढ़ आवास पर छापा

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
पंजाब विजिलेंस ब्यूरो ने प्लॉट घोटाले में फरार चल रहे पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और भाजपा नेता मनप्रीत बादल के खिलाफ कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है। शुक्रवार को विजिलेंस की टीमों ने चंडीगढ़ के अलावा छह राज्यों में एक साथ दबिश दी। इन राज्यों में पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, उत्तराखंड और राजस्थान शामिल है।
#WATCH | Vigilance Department conducted a raid at the residence of former State Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal in Chandigarh
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/JAWOUDs08M — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
#WATCH | Chandigarh: DSP Kulwant Singh says, "We've not found anything here. He has filed a bail application and that has been listed for (October) 4. We will oppose it in the court..." pic.twitter.com/FRgUZda0Un— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
