Punjab: 14 जुलाई को फ्रांस जाएंगे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, बैस्टिल डे परेड में पंजाब रेजिमेंट के सैनिक देंगे सलामी

#WATCH | 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal, Indian Army ki Jai, Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans being chanted by Punjab Regiment soldiers, part of the Indian Tri-service contingent participating in this year's Bastille Day Parade in France's Paris.
At the invitation of France… pic.twitter.com/9kpxzFgwHu— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
