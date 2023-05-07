Chandigarh : पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने रिपोर्टर को दी अंतरिम जमानत, दुर्घटना और दुर्व्यवहार का मामला

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
रिपोर्टर भावना के वकील चेतन मित्तल ने बताया कि हमने किसी तरह से एफआईआर की कॉपी हासिल कर ली है। उसे देखकर साफ हो जाता है कि रिपोर्ट दुर्भावनापूर्ण इरादे से लिखी गई है। इसके बाद हमने अदालत को बताया कि इस आधार पर गिरफ्तारी अवैध है। हमारा आरोप है कि वरिष्ठ संवाददाता को इस मामले में फंसाया गया है। बाद में हमे जमानत दे दी गई।
#WATCH | Chandigarh: "...We somehow got a copy of the FIR. By reading that, it became clear that the case has been registered with malafide intent...We told the Court that the arrest, on the face of it, is illegal...Our allegations were that the senior correspondent was made… https://t.co/NPnam7a95p pic.twitter.com/lpVfvJGf5k— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023
