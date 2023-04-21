पुंछ आतंकी हमला: पंजाब के चार जवान वतन पर कुर्बान, परिवार को एक-एक करोड़ देगी मान सरकार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
जम्मू और कश्मीर के पुंछ में सैन्य वाहन पर गुरुवार को आतंकी हमला हुआ था। इस हमले में शहीद होने वाले पांच जवानों में से चार का संबंध पंजाब से है। पंजाब के सीएम भगवंत मान ने जवानों की शहादत पर शोक जताया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने शहीद चारों जवानों के परिवारों को एक-एक करोड़ रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा भी की। शहीद होने वाले जवानों में लुधियाना के मनदीप सिंह, गुरदासपुर के हरिकिशन सिंह, मोगा के कुलवंत सिंह और बठिंडा के सेवक सिंह का नाम शामिल है।
We will give ex-gratia amount of Rs one crore each to the families of the four Army personnel who lost their lives in the Poonch terror attack: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pic.twitter.com/xKcwWTzcce— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023
