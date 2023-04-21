Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Amritsar News ›   Punjab govt will give ex-gratia amount of Rs one crore to families of four Army Jawans

पुंछ आतंकी हमला: पंजाब के चार जवान वतन पर कुर्बान, परिवार को एक-एक करोड़ देगी मान सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 07:08 PM IST
सार

सीएम भगवंत मान ने शहीद चारों जवानों के परिवारों को एक-एक करोड़ रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा भी की। शहीद होने वाले जवानों में लुधियाना के मनदीप सिंह, गुरदासपुर के हरिकिशन सिंह, मोगा के कुलवंत सिंह और बठिंडा के सेवक सिंह का नाम शामिल है। 

Punjab govt will give ex-gratia amount of Rs one crore to families of four Army Jawans
शहीद कुलवंत सिंह, हरिकिशन सिंह, सेवक सिंह और मनदीप सिंह। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

जम्मू और कश्मीर के पुंछ में सैन्य वाहन पर गुरुवार को आतंकी हमला हुआ था। इस हमले में शहीद होने वाले पांच जवानों में से चार का संबंध पंजाब से है। पंजाब के सीएम भगवंत मान ने जवानों की शहादत पर शोक जताया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने शहीद चारों जवानों के परिवारों को एक-एक करोड़ रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा भी की। शहीद होने वाले जवानों में लुधियाना के मनदीप सिंह, गुरदासपुर के हरिकिशन सिंह, मोगा के कुलवंत सिंह और बठिंडा के सेवक सिंह का नाम शामिल है। 



शहीद सेवक सिंह: नहीं कर सके बहन की शादी
शहादत का जाम पीने वाले सिपाही सेवक सिंह बठिंडा के गांव बाघा के रहने वाले थे। वह अपने माता-पिता के इकलौते बेटे थे। उनकी दो बहनें हैं। सेवक सिंह ने 2018 में सेना ज्वाइन की थी। शहादत की खबर सुनते ही परिवार गम में डूब गया। दोनों बहनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। सेवक सिंह ने फोन पर अपनी बहन से कहा था कि अगली छुट्टी में तेरी शादी करूंगा। इसके बाद अपनी शादी करूंगा। मगर शहादत की खबर से परिवार में शोक की लहर है।  


शहीद हरिकिशन सिंह: तीन साल की बेटी किसको बोलेगी पापा 
गुरदासपुर जिले के गांव तलवंडी भरथ के लाल हरिकिशन सिंह का नाम भी शहीदों की सूची में शामिल है। 27 वर्षीय हरिकिशन सिंह 49 राष्ट्रीय राइफल में तैनात थे। उन्होंने 2017 में सेना ज्वाइन की थी। हरिकिशन सिंह के परिवार में उनकी पत्नी और तीन साल की बच्ची है। फरवरी 2023 में ही वे एक महीने की छुट्टी काट कर ड्यूटी पर लौटे थे।

शहीद मनदीप सिंह: पत्नी ने कहा- कुर्बानी व्यर्थ न जाए
पूंछ हमले में लुधियाना के गांव चणकोइयां के मनदीप सिंह ने भी अपनी शहादत दी। 17 साल पहले 2005 में मनदीप सिंह ने भारतीय सेना ज्वाइन की थी। चार मार्च को ही वह 20 दिन की छुट्टी काटकर ड्यूटी पर लौटे थे। मनदीप सिंह के परिवार में उनकी मां बलविंदर कौर, पत्नी जगदीप कौर, बेटा करणदीप सिंह, बेटी खुशदीप कौर, छोटा भाई जगपाल सिंह और जगजीत सिंह हैं। मनदीप के पिता का 2012 में निधन हो गया था। 

शहीद कुलवंत सिंह: पहले पिता... अब बेटे ने दी कुर्बानी
मोगा के गांव चड़िक के रहने वाले सेना के जवान कुलवंत सिंह ने भी वतन की सेवा में अपनी जान की कुर्बानी दी है। कुलवंत सिंह के पिता बलदेव सिंह ने कारगिल युद्ध में शहादत दी थी। बलदेव सिंह की जगह पर बेटे कुलवंत सिंह को नौकरी मिली थी। 14 साल पहले उन्होंने सेना ज्वाइन की थी। कुलवंत सिंह की तीन साल पहले शादी हुई थी। उनकी डेढ़ साल की एक बेटी और तीन महीने का बेटा है। एक महीना पहले ही कुलवंत छुट्टी काट ड्यूटी पर लौटे थे। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed