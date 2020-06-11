शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab government orders stricter lockdown on the weekends and public holidays

पंजाब में छुट्टियों वाले दिन सख्त लॉकडाउन के निर्देश, ई-पास धारकों को ही मिलेगी आने-जाने की इजाजत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 06:54 PM IST
पंजाब में एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमण ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। इसी को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने सप्ताहांत (वीकेंड) और सार्वजनिक छुट्टियों वाले दिन सख्त लॉकडाउन के निर्देश दिए हैं। इन दिनों वही लोग यात्रा कर सकते हैं, जिनके पास ई-पास होगा। मेडिकल स्टाफ और आवश्यक सेवाओं में लगे कर्मचारियों को छोड़कर सभी नागरिकों को ई-पास कोवा एप से डाउनलोड करना जरूरी होगा। 
punjab government strict lockdown weekends public holidays cova app medical staff essential service movement pass e-pass

