पंजाब में छुट्टियों वाले दिन सख्त लॉकडाउन के निर्देश, ई-पास धारकों को ही मिलेगी आने-जाने की इजाजत

Punjab government orders stricter lockdown on the weekends and public holidays, with movement allowance to only e-pass holders. All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers, would be required to download e-passes from the COVA app. pic.twitter.com/BUhwiu2Pak— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.