पंजाब सरकार ने तय की कोरोना टेस्ट की कीमत, अब इससे ज्यादा नहीं वसूल पाएंगे निजी लैब

Punjab Government has capped COVID-19 tests rates for private labs. No private laboratory to charge more than Rs. 1600 for RT-PCR test for COVID-19, inclusive of taxes. For TrueNat Test, no private laboratory to charge more than Rs. 2000 and Rs 2400 fixed for Cbnaat test.— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
