Punjab Government has capped COVID-19 tests rates for private labs.

पंजाब सरकार ने तय की कोरोना टेस्ट की कीमत, अब इससे ज्यादा नहीं वसूल पाएंगे निजी लैब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 06:26 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब सरकार ने निजी लैब में कोरोना टेस्ट की दर निर्धारित की है। कोई भी निजी लैब सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दर के अधिक शुल्क नहीं वसूल सकती है। आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट के लिए सभी कर सहित 1600 रुपये निर्धारित किए गए हैं। वहीं ट्रूनॉट टेस्ट के लिए 200 रुपये अधिकत निर्धारित किए गए हैं। वही सीबीएनएएटी टेस्ट अधिकतम 2400 रुपये में होंगे।
punjab government covid-19 tests private labs

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

