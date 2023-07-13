Notifications

पंजाब में बाढ़: जालंधर में 320 और कपूरथला में 223 लोगों को बचाया गया, संगरूर में घग्गर नदी का रौद्र रूप

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, जालंधर/सुल्तानपुर लोधी (पंजाब) Published by: ajay kumar Updated Thu, 13 Jul 2023 12:43 AM IST
सार

संगरूर में खतरे के निशान के पास बह रही घग्गर नदी ने बुधवार को विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। नदी में तीन जगह दरार पड़ने से खेतों में पानी घुस गया। करीब दो हजार एकड़ खेत जलमग्न हैं। इससे धान की फसल पूरी तरह बर्बाद हो गई।

Punjab Flood 320 people rescued in Jalandhar and 223 in Kapurthala
Punjab News: - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी

जालंधर में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के दौरान अब तक करीब 320 लोगों को सुरक्षित बचाया गया है। सभी को राहत शिविरों में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है। लोहियां में बाढ़ प्रभावित गांवों में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं मुहैया करवाने मेडिकल टीमें पहुंचीं। वहीं, कपूरथला में 223 लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला गया है।



जालंधर के डीसी विशेष सारंगल ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार बाढ़ जैसी स्थिति से लोगों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। चिकित्सा टीमों को क्षेत्र में तैनात किया गया है। प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में लोगों को स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं प्रदान की जा रही हैं। समन्वित तरीके से बचाव अभियान चलाने के लिए एनडीआरएफ, सेना और एसडीआरएफ की टीमों को भी तैनात किया गया है। 


सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रमन शर्मा ने कहा कि प्रभावित इलाकों में मेडिकल टीमें लगातार लोगों का चेकअप करवा रही हैं। कपूरथला के डीसी कैप्टन करनैल सिंह ने कहा कि एनडीआरएफ, पंजाब पुलिस और सेना के जवानों की ओर से बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों में लोगों को निकालने का बचाव अभियान युद्ध स्तर पर जारी है। 

मंगलवार को एनडीआरएफ ने 59 लोगों को बचाया और बुधवार को 134 और लोगों को नावों के जरिये राहत कैंपों तक पहुंचाया है। इसके अलावा 30 लोगों को सेना के जवानों ने सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया। गौरतलब है कि एनडीआरएफ के 18 जवान और पंजाब पुलिस की दो टीमों में शामिल 18 जवान प्रभावित गांवों में बाढ़ में फंसे लोगों को निकालने का काम कर रहे हैं।

घग्गर नदी हुई विकराल, तीन जगह दरारें, दो हजार एकड़ में फैला पानी

उधर, संगरूर में खतरे के निशान के पास बह रही घग्गर नदी ने बुधवार को विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। नदी में तीन जगह दरार पड़ने से खेतों में पानी घुस गया। करीब दो हजार एकड़ खेत जलमग्न हैं। इससे धान की फसल पूरी तरह बर्बाद हो गई। दरारों से निकल रहा पानी तेजी से गांवों की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। बिगड़ रहे हालात के मद्देनजर एनडीआरएफ और सेना के जवान बचाव कार्य में जुटे हैं।

गांव मकोरड के पास 100 फीट, गांव फुल्लद के समीप 100 फीट और 30 फीट की दरार पड़ गई। सूचना मिलते ही हलका विधायक बरिंदर गोयल, डीसी जतिंदर जोरवाल, एसएसपी सुरिंदर लांबा प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ पहुंचे।

प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में टीमें राहत कार्य में जुटीं

होशियारपुर जिला प्रशासन की टीमें प्रभावित इलाकों में राहत कार्यों में जुटी हुई हैं। गढ़शंकर उपमंडल में ज्यादा जल भराव हुआ था, जहां अब स्थिति सामान्य है। चोओं से गाद निकालने का कार्य, नालों का जीर्णोधार, प्राकृतिक नालों को रेत की बोरियों से बांधने का काम व रास्तों की मरम्मत युद्ध स्तर पर जारी है। डीसी कोमल मित्तल ने कहा कि लोगों को राहत पहुंचाने के लिए कोई कमी नहीं छोड़ी जा रही है।

प्रभावित लोगों को बांटे खाने के 48610 पैकेट, 5 जिलों में उपलब्ध कराईं 69 किश्तियां

सरकार की ओर से चलाए गए राहत कार्यों के तहत लोगों को खाने के 48610 पैकेट बांटे जा चुके हैं। 5 जिलों में 69 किश्तियां उपलब्ध कराई गईं हैं। कुल 127 राहत कैंप लगाए गए हैं। इनमें पटियाला में 14, रूपनगर में 16, मोगा व तरनतारन में 7-7, लुधियाना में 3, मोहाली में 22, एसबीएस नगर व संगरुर में 2-2, फिरोजपुर में 18, होशियारपुर में 3 और जालंधर में 33 कैंप लगाए गए हैं। 

रूपनगर जिले में 16425 खाने के पैकेट और 1816 लोगों को दवाएं बांटी गईं हैं। पटियाला में 12500 खाने के पैकेट, मोहाली में 2000 पैकेट, एसबीएस नगर में 1500 पैकेट और फतेहगढ़ साहिब में खाने के 1000 पैकेट बांटने के अलावा जालंधर में 100 राहत किटें बांटी गई हैं। इसके अलावा भी 15185 और फूड पैकेट बांटे गए हैं। पटियाला जिले को 21 किश्तियां, रूपनगर को 24, मोहाली को 5 फतेहगढ़ साहिब में 4 और फिरोजपुर को 15 किश्तियां भेजी गई हैं।

800 गायों को बचाया

गौशाला ब्राह्मण माजरा सरहिंद जिला फतेहगढ़ साहिब में जिला प्रशासन के सहयोग से बचाव अभियान चलाकर 800 गायों को बचाया गया। इनमें एक गोवंश की मौत हो गई, जबकि 8 की हालत गंभीर है। फतेहगढ़ साहिब में 3 भैंसें, 2 गोवंश, साहिबजादा अजीत सिंह नगर में 9 पशुओं की, शहीद भगत सिंह नगर में 2 गोवंश और 6300 मुर्गों, तरनतारन में 7 भैंसों व गोवंश और जालंधर जिले में 3 पशुओं की मौत हो गई है। सरहिंद शहर में बाढ़ के कारण सूअर के 8 बच्चे और 7 सूअरों और होशियारपुर में एक बकरी के मरने की भी सूचना है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

