सुखपाल खैरा की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध: राज्यपाल से मिलने पहुंचा कांग्रेस का प्रतिनिधिमंडल, वड़िंग ने सरकार को घेरा

पंजाब कांग्रेस के नेताओं का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल विधायक सुखपाल सिंह खैरा की गिरफ्तारी के सिलसिले में पंजाब के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित से मिलने उनके आवास पर पहुंचा। राज्यपाल से मुलाकात के बाद पंजाब कांग्रेस के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अमरिंदर सिंह राजा वड़िंग ने कहा कि सुबह साढ़े छह बजे सुखपाल सिंह के साथ जो घटना हुई है, उसके बारे में राज्यपाल को पूरी जानकारी दी है। यह भी जानकारी दी है कि कैसे इस घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब जंगलराज बन चुका है। सुखपाल खैरा के खिलाफ झूठा मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है।
#WATCH | After meeting with the Governor, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring says, "We briefed the Governor about everything that happened with Sukhpal Singh Khaira. How a false case was booked. How a jungle raj has begun in Punjab. How vendetta politics is being… pic.twitter.com/PbaDTNqjWZ— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023
#WATCH | Chandigarh: A delegation of Punjab Congress leaders arrive at the residence of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to meet him in connection with the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a drug case. pic.twitter.com/vUahw39amS— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023
