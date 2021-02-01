बजट पर अमरिंदर सिंह ने केंद्र को घेरा, पंजाब व उत्तरी राज्यों के साथ सौतेले व्यवहार का लगाया आरोप

Punjab CM slammed the Centre for stepmotherly treatment meted out to Punjab & other northern states in Budget, which was designed to cater to poll-bound state of West Bengal, as well as south India, with a massive infrastructure development allocation for these regions:State govt https://t.co/O8UQBjBnRb— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021
