Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh statement on releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की रिहाई पर पंजाब के सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह का बड़ा बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 05:41 PM IST
पंजाब सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
पंजाब सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : ANI
पाकिस्तान भारतीय विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को कल रिहा करेगा। इसको लेकर पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने एक बयान जारी किया। कैप्टन ने कहा कि मैं बहुत खुश हूं, मैंने पहले भी उनकी रिहाई की मांग की थी। यह सद्भावना की दिशा में एक कदम है और मुझे उम्मीद है कि यह स्थायी होगा।
