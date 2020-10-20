विपक्ष के नेताओं संग राज्यपाल से मिलने पहुंचे अमरिंदर सिंह, कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव सौंपा

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sharan Jit Singh Dhillon hand over to Governor VP Singh Badnore the resolution against #FarmLaws passed in the state assembly https://t.co/Il6jkX0M5m pic.twitter.com/PQABZ4zlnb

The Bills have become an Act at the Parliament but Vidhan Sabha unanimously rejected those Acts. We've adopted a resolution & have come here together. We gave copies of the resolution to the Governor & requested him to approve it: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh #FarmLaws