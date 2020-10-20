शहर चुनें
विपक्ष के नेताओं संग राज्यपाल से मिलने पहुंचे अमरिंदर सिंह, कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव सौंपा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 05:36 PM IST
Punjab
Punjab - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पास करने के बाद पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह अन्य विधायकों के साथ राजभवन राज्यपाल वीपी सिंह बदनौर से मिलने पहुंचे। मुख्यमंत्री ने राज्यपाल को विधानसभा में केंद्र के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पास प्रस्ताव को सौंपा। इस दौरान आम आदमी पार्टी और विपक्ष के नेता हरपाल सिंह चीमा, अकाली दल नेता शरणजीत सिंह ढिल्लो भी मौजूद रहे। कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ कैप्टन सरकार को विपक्ष का भी साथ भी मिल रहा है। वहीं पंजाब में केंद्र सरकार के इन कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान आंदोलनरत हैं। 
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि विधेयक संसद में कानून बन गया है लेकिन विधानसभा ने इन कानूनों को खारिज कर दिया है। हमने एक प्रस्ताव को अपनाया है और सभी एक साथ राजभवन आए हैं। राज्यपाल को प्रस्ताव की प्रतियां दी हैं और उनसे इन्हें अनुमोदित करने का अनुरोध किया है।
 
 
city & states chandigarh punjab cm captain amarinder singh mlas raj bhavan governor vp singh badnore

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

