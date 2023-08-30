Punjab: आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर्स को नियुक्ति पत्र बांटने पहुंचे सीएम मान, महिला राखी बांधने आई तो बीच में रोका भाषण

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Amritsar: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stopped his speech midway as a woman came to the stage to tie him rakhi
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was distributing appointment letters to Anganwadi worker and their helpers at Guru Nanak Dev University pic.twitter.com/9hfs72DqiO— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
