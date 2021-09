पंजाब को दहलाने की साजिश: चार आतंकियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा, कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने जारी किया हाई अलर्ट

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh orders high alert as police nab 4 more in oil tanker IED tiffin bomb blast case. 4th case of PAK-backed terror module busted in 40 days, security being beefed up in busy areas & sensitive installations, says @DGPPunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/c76qwIdyG3

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered high alert in the state following the arrest of four more members of an ISI-backed terrorist module involved in bid to blow up an oil tanker with an IED tiffin bomb last month: Chief Minister's Office