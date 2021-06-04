बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab: A national weightlifting player has accused a police official of raping her on the pretext of govt job

पंजाब : नेशनल वेटलिफ्टिंग खिलाड़ी ने पुलिसवाले पर लगाया दुराचार का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Fri, 04 Jun 2021 05:16 AM IST
प्रज्ञा जैन
प्रज्ञा जैन - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब में एक नेशनल वेटलिफ्टिंग खिलाड़ी ने पुलिसवाले पर दुराचार का आरोप लगाया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार खिलाड़ी का आरोप है कि लुधियाना में खेल कोटे से सरकारी नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर उसके साथ कई बार दुष्कर्म किया गया।
इस मामले को लेकर अतिरिक्त पुलिस उपायुक्त प्रज्ञा जैन ने कहा कि आरोपों की जांच के बाद उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 

city & states chandigarh punjab police
