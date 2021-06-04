पंजाब : नेशनल वेटलिफ्टिंग खिलाड़ी ने पुलिसवाले पर लगाया दुराचार का आरोप

Punjab: A national weightlifting player has accused a police official of raping her several times on the pretext of getting her a govt job in sports quota, in Ludhiana.
"Appropriate action will be taken after verifying the allegations," ADCP Pragya Jain said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XYzVt2s1WG— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
