पीएम मोदी हरियाणा के छात्रों से करेंगे सीधा संवाद, इन मुद्दों पर होगी बातचीत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 08:48 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi To Address School Students
PM Narendra modi - फोटो : File Photo
हरियाणा के सभी स्कूलों व कालेजों के छात्र भी प्रधानमंत्री का परीक्षा में तनावमुक्त रहने का मंत्र सुनेंगे। इसके लिए हरियाणा सरकार ने 16 फरवरी को प्रदेश के सभी स्कूलों व कालेजों में इसके लिए खास इंतजाम करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 16 फरवरी को सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक परीक्षा तनाव कैसे कम करें’ मुद्दे पर स्कूलों और कॉलेजों के विद्यार्थियों से रूबरू होंगे। हरियाणा सरकार चाहती है कि हरियाणा के सभी सरकारी और निजी कॉलेजों व स्कूली छात्र भी इस भाषण को सुने।  क्योंकि इन दिनों परीक्षाएं सिर पर हैं और छात्र परीक्षाओं को लेकर अमूमन तनाव में रहते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी छात्रों के इस तनाव को समझते हुए इस कार्यक्रम के प्रसारण का निर्णय लिया है।

प्रधानमंत्री का ये वक्तव्य दूरदर्शन द्वारा डीडी नेशनल, डीडी न्यूज और डीडी इंडिया चैनलों के माध्यमों से इसका सीधा प्रसारण किया जाएगा। यह कार्यक्त्रस्म रेडियो चैनलों (ऑल इंडिया रेडियो मीडियम वेव, ऑल इंडिया रेडियो एफएम चैनल), प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय, मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय, दूरदर्शन की वैबसाइटों,  पर और मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय के यूट्यूब चैनल, फेसबुक लाइव और मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय के स्वयंप्रभा चैनलों पर भी उपलब्ध रहेगा।

उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने विभिन्न विश्वविद्यालयों और कॉलेजों को इसके लिए सभी आवश्यक प्रबंध करने के लिए कहा गया है ताकि विद्यार्थी इस कार्यंक्रम को बखूबी सुन सकें।
