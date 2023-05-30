{"_id":"6475d5cd426d28703c099b55","slug":"nia-filed-a-supplementary-chargesheet-against-two-persons-in-ludhiana-court-complex-bomb-blast-case-2023-05-30","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"लुधियाना कोर्ट धमाका: NIA ने दो आरोपियों के खिलाफ दाखिल किया पूरक आरोप पत्र, पाकिस्तान से रची गई थी साजिश","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

विस्तार

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने सोमवार को लुधियाना कोर्ट कॉम्प्लेक्स बम विस्फोट मामले में दो व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ पूरक आरोप पत्र दाखिल किया है। यह बम धमाका 23 दिसंबर 2021 को लुधियाना कोर्ट परिसर में हुआ था। इसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई थी और छह अन्य घायल हुए थे।

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two persons in Ludhiana Court complex bomb blast case, in which one person was killed and six others were injured on 23rd December 2021. — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

One of the accused mentioned in the chargesheet, Lakhbir Singh alias Rode of Moga district of Punjab, is reportedly in Pakistan, where he had smuggled IEDs into India to trigger explosions across Punjab. He is Chief of banned outfits, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and… — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

Investigations by NIA revealed that IED that exploded in Ludhiana Court complex was smuggled into Punjab by Rode from across the border. He had smuggled these IEDs with the help of Pakistan-based drug smugglers and their Indian associates, including Harpreet Singh alias Happy… — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

एनआईए की जांच से पता चला कि लुधियाना कोर्ट परिसर में आईईडी सीमा पार से आंतकी रोडे ने पंजाब भेजी थी। उसने हरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ हैप्पी मलेशिया समेत पाकिस्तान स्थित ड्रग तस्करों और उनके भारतीय सहयोगियों की मदद से इन आईईडी की तस्करी की थी। चार्जशीट के अन्य आरोपी अमृतसर जिले के हरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ हैप्पी मलेशिया को दिसंबर 2022 में मलेशिया से आने पर दिल्ली अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर गिरफ्तार किया गया था।