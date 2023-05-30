लुधियाना कोर्ट धमाका: NIA ने दो आरोपियों के खिलाफ दाखिल किया पूरक आरोप पत्र, पाकिस्तान से रची गई थी साजिश

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने सोमवार को लुधियाना कोर्ट कॉम्प्लेक्स बम विस्फोट मामले में दो व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ पूरक आरोप पत्र दाखिल किया है। यह बम धमाका 23 दिसंबर 2021 को लुधियाना कोर्ट परिसर में हुआ था। इसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई थी और छह अन्य घायल हुए थे।
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two persons in Ludhiana Court complex bomb blast case, in which one person was killed and six others were injured on 23rd December 2021.— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
One of the accused mentioned in the chargesheet, Lakhbir Singh alias Rode of Moga district of Punjab, is reportedly in Pakistan, where he had smuggled IEDs into India to trigger explosions across Punjab. He is Chief of banned outfits, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and…— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
Investigations by NIA revealed that IED that exploded in Ludhiana Court complex was smuggled into Punjab by Rode from across the border. He had smuggled these IEDs with the help of Pakistan-based drug smugglers and their Indian associates, including Harpreet Singh alias Happy…— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed