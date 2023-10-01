कांग्रेस और आप के विवाद में सिद्धू भी कूदे: अपने ही नेताओं को दी नसीहत, बोले- पीएम चुनना है पंजाब का सीएम नहीं

विधायक सुखपाल खैरा की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पंजाब में कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच सियासी तूफान उठ खड़ा हुआ है। मगर इस बीच नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने अपनी पार्टी के नेताओं को बड़ी सलाह दी है। वहीं अन्य कांग्रेस नेता आप पर निशाना साध रहे हैं। सिद्धू ने अपने आधिकारिक एक्स अकाउंट पर लिखा कि I.N.D.I.A गठबंधन एक ऊंचे पहाड़ की तरह खड़ा है... यहां-वहां के तूफान से इसकी भव्यता पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा! हमारे लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए इस ढाल को तोड़ने का कोई भी प्रयास निरर्थक साबित होगा... पंजाब को समझना होगा कि यह भारत के प्रधानमंत्री को चुनने का चुनाव है न कि पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री का!

The I.N.D.I.A alliance stands like a tall mountain … a storm here and there will not affect its Grandeur !!! Any attempt to sabotage and breach this shield to safeguard our Democracy will prove futile … Punjab must understand that this…