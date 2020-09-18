शहर चुनें
Navjot Sidhu Tweet on Agriculture Ordinance and Farmers Protest

कृषि बिल पर नवजोत सिद्धू का बड़ा बयान, ट्वीट लिखा- पंजाब और हर पंजाबी किसानों के साथ

अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 11:30 AM IST
नजवोत सिद्धू ने दी प्रतिक्रिया
नजवोत सिद्धू ने दी प्रतिक्रिया - फोटो : ट्विटर हैंडल

ख़बर सुनें
कृषि बिल पर पंजाब के पूर्व मंत्री नवजोत सिद्धू का बयान सामने आया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करके अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की। सिद्धू ने किसानों का समर्थन करते हुए ट्वीट लिखा...
किसान पंजाब की आत्मा,
शरीर के घाव भरत जाते हैं,
लेकिन आत्मा पर वार,
हमारे अस्तित्व पर हमला बर्दाश्त नहीं।
युद्ध का बिगुल बजाया - इंकलाब जिंदाबाद,
पंजाब, पंजाबियत और हर पंजाबी किसान के साथ।

 
navjot sidhu navjot sidhu tweet agriculture ordinance farmers protest

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

