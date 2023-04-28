Notifications

Wrestlers Protest: महिला पहलवानों के पक्ष में आए नवजोत सिद्धू, कहा-ये इतिहास के गाल पर आंसू

डिजिटल डेस्क, चंडीगढ़ Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा Updated Fri, 28 Apr 2023 12:31 PM IST
सार

जंतर मंतर पर धरने पर बैठे पहलवानों के समर्थन में पंजाब कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रधान नवजोत सिद्धू भी आ गए हैं। वे सोमवार को जंतर मंतर पर पहलवानों का साथ देने जाएंगे।

महिला पहलवानों के समर्थन में आए नवजोत सिद्धू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर पहलवानों का प्रदर्शन जारी है। पहलवान विनेश फोगाट, बजरंग पुनिया और साक्षी मलिक सहित कई खिलाड़ी रविवार से जंतर-मंतर पर धरने पर बैठे हैं। अब इनके समर्थन में पंजाब कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रधान नवजोत सिद्धू भी आ गए हैं। वे सोमवार को जंतर मंतर पर पहलवानों का साथ देने जाएंगे।


सिद्धू ने ट्वीट किया-चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि 9 जानी मानी महिलाओं ने शिकायत की और कोई प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं हुई। यह भारतीय इतिहास में समय के गाल पर एक आंसू होगा...... कोई भी देश जो अपनी महिला आइकन का अपमान करता है, वह अपने ही गौरव को ठेस पहुंचाता है, इन महिलाओं ने देश का नाम रोशन किया है। उन्होंने लाखों लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पंख दिए हैं, उनके स्वाभिमान को चोट पहुंचाना भारत के गौरव को चोट पहुंचा रहा है... क्या हमारे देश के बड़े-बड़े लोग कानून से ऊपर हैं? कानून को एक निवारक स्थापित करना चाहिए कि पीढ़ियों को महिलाओं का अपमान करने से पहले कांपना चाहिए, एक अच्छा उदाहरण सबसे अच्छा उपदेश है जो आप दे सकते हैं...... सोमवार को उनसे मिलने जाऊंगा और उनके सत्याग्रह में शामिल होऊंगा...

 

यह है मामला
जनवरी में पहलवानों ने पहली बार कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया था। पहलवान दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर में धरने पर बैठे थे। पहलवानों कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष पर मनमाने तरीके से संघ चलाने और कई महिला पहलवानों का यौन शोषण करने के आरोप लगाए थे। इसके बाद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को कुश्ती संघ के कामकाज को दूर कर दिया गया और उनके खिलाफ लगे आरोपों की जांच के लिए समिति बना दी गई। इस समिति ने पांच अप्रैल को अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंप दी, लेकिन इसे सार्वजनिक नहीं किया गया। इसके बाद पहलवानों ने रविवार 23 अप्रैल को फिर से दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर में प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। 
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

