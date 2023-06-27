Navjot Sidhu: इनायत रंधावा बनेंगी सिद्धू परिवार की बहू, नवजोत सिद्धू ने ट्विटर पर फोटो शेयर कर दी खुशखबरी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges , a new beginning , introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands. pic.twitter.com/4ELfTpUTmJ— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 26, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed