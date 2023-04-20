Punjab: नवजोत सिद्धू की पत्नी ने कैंसर पीड़ित के लिए दान किए बाल, छोटे बालों के साथ ट्विटर पर साझा की फोटो

ब्रेस्ट कैंसर की हाल ही में सर्जरी कराने वालीं पंजाब कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रधान नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू की पत्नी डॉ. नवजोत कौर सिद्धू ने कैंसर पीड़ित के लिए अपने बाल दान किए हैं। ट्विटर पर छोटे बालों के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए डॉ. सिद्धू ने लोगों को भी अपने बाल दान करने को कहा है। डॉ. सिद्धू ने लिखा है कि चीजों को नाले में फेंकना दूसरों के लिए बहुत मायने रखता है।

Throwing things down the drain could mean a lot to others.Just enquired about the cost of natural hair wig for myself which I will require after 2nd chemotherapy;around 50,000 to 70,000 rs. So I chose to donate my hair for a cancer patient because more donations mean cheaper wigs pic.twitter.com/DCuPIPXpG2