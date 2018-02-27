शहर चुनें

लुधियानाः नगर निगम चुनाव मतगणना जारी, कांग्रेस 58 वार्ड में आगे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब) Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 11:22 AM IST
Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election Results
लुधियाना नगर निगम चुनाव
लुधियाना नगर निगम चुनाव की मतगणना जारी है। कांग्रेस, बीजेपी और शिरोमणि अकाली दल के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला है। अब तक काउंटिंग में कांग्रेस 58 वार्ड के साथ लीड कर रही है, बीजेपी 11 और अकाली दल 10 वार्ड में आगे चल रही है। 24 फरवरी को हुए मतदान के बाद महानगर के 494 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद हो गई थी। आज 494 उम्मीदवारों में से 95 की किस्मत का फैसला होगा। वोटों की गिनती अलग-अलग केंद्रों में हो रही है।
 


 

