कार्रवाई: पंजाब व हरियाणा के कई जिलों में आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी, 6.60 करोड़ की नकदी व 2.10 करोड़ के जेवरात मिले

I-T Dept conducted search & seizure ops on a diversified business group engaged in manufacturing of plywood/plyboard, MDF board, inverter & vehicle batteries&refining of lead, on 11th Jan. Over 30 premises across Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Karnal & Mohali covered: Official spox, CBDT

The search has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of more than Rs 6.60 crores and jewellary valued to the tune of Rs 2.10 crores. In total, 22 bank lockers have been kept under restraint and are yet to be operated. Further investigations are in progress: Official Spox, CBDT