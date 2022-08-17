IED मामला: अमृतसर पहुंचे ADGP, बोले- पुलिस टीमें कई राज्यों में भेजी गईं, जल्द होगा खुलासा

पंजाब के अमृतसर में आईईडी मिलने के बाद पुलिस सतर्क है। बुधवार को एडीजीपी आरएन ढोके (सुरक्षा) घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने मौके का मुआयना करने के बाद बताया कि आईईडी के तार सीमा पार आतंकवादियों से जुड़े हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मामले की जांच गहराई से की जा रही है और एसआई दिलबाग सिंह को पूर्व में मिली धमकियों का रिकॉर्ड भी मंगवाया गया है।

Punjab | IED found in this bomb weighs approximately 2.5 kgs. It looks like the same IED which had been recovered from Tarn taran & had come from Pakistan. We're looking into a suspected terror angle. Several teams deployed, should know more in 24 hours: ADGP RN Dhoke https://t.co/NFf7MV8ifA pic.twitter.com/Za5h2VcH7B

Punjab | Bomb was placed under my car. My car cleaner informed me about it. CCTV footage shows two men putting something under my car at around 2 am. I've worked during militancy & that's why they kept it.FIR has been registered in the matter: Sub-inspector Dilbag Singh, Amritsar pic.twitter.com/9n7mhelK2N