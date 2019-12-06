शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Hyderabad Encounter: Haryana home minister Anil Vij Reaction On Hyderabad Encounter

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर अनिल विज की प्रतिक्रिया- क्या हुआ, कैसे हुआ, जो भी हुआ अच्छा हुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 08:25 PM IST
गृह मंत्री अनिल विज
गृह मंत्री अनिल विज - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा के गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने कहा कि हैदराबाद दुष्कर्म मामले में जो हुआ अच्छा हुआ। दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को इंसाफ मिला है। विज ने कहा कि ऐसे केसों में समरी ट्रायल में सजा दे देनी चाहिए, उसके बाद कोई अपील, कोई दलील नहीं होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि क्या हुआ, कैसे हुआ, लेकिन जो भी हुआ अच्छा हुआ। विज ने निर्भया कांड का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि इस कांड को 7 साल हो चुके हैं और आरोपियों को अभी तक सजा नहीं मिल पाई है।
विज्ञापन


 
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Hyderabad Encounter: Reaction of peoples on Hyderabad Police Encounter
Chandigarh

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर बोलीं पंजाब की महिलाएं- चाहे कैसे भी एनकाउंटर हुआ, आरोपी इसी के काबिल थे

6 दिसंबर 2019

सड़क किनारे पड़ा युवक का शव
Chandigarh

पंजाबः तरनतारन में 27 साल के युवक को जिंदा जलाया, दिल्ली जाने के लिए निकला था घर से

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपी ढेर
India News

हैदराबाद कांड: चारों आरोपी एनकाउंटर में ढेर, पिता बोले-अब मिलेगी बेटी की आत्मा को शांति

6 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
राशिफल
Predictions

6 दिसंबर राशिफल: शुक्रवार को इन 5 राशि वालों के चमकेंगे सितारे, मिलेगा कोई शुभ समाचार

6 दिसंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम के साथ धक्का-मुक्की करना सिद्धार्थ को पड़ा भारी, शो के खिलाफ दायर हुई याचिका

5 दिसंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz
Siddharth Shukla
Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम के साथ धक्का-मुक्की करना सिद्धार्थ को पड़ा भारी, शो के खिलाफ दायर हुई याचिका

5 दिसंबर 2019

Postal Circle
Government Jobs

भारतीय डाक विभाग में 5000 से ज्यादा पदों पर फिर बंपर भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

6 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
hyderabad encounter haryana home minister anil vij reaction hyderabad encounter
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

हैदराबाद पुलिस एनकाउंटर
India News

हैदराबाद कांड: 9वें दिन चारों आरोपियों का एनकाउंटर, जानिए वारदात से अबतक का पूरा घटनाक्रम

6 दिसंबर 2019

मेनका गांधी और जया बच्चन
India News

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर: सवालों के कटघरे से ...फूल बरसाने तक, पुलिस के इंसाफ पर बंट गए लोग

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
karan singh grover
Bollywood

तीन बार शादी कर चुका है ये बॉलीवुड अभिनेता, देखें तीनों शादियों का वेडिंग एलबम

6 दिसंबर 2019

Unnao case victim in safdarjung hospital on ventilator cries for justice and punishment
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव पीड़िता की भावुक अपील, 'मैं मरना नहीं चाहती बस मेरी ये हालत करने वाला कोई जिंदा न रहे'

6 दिसंबर 2019

JIO
Tech Diary

Jio के नए टैरिफ प्लान लागू होते ही बंद हुए यह पॉपुलर रिचार्ज पैक्स, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
एनकाउंटर स्पेशियलिस्ट्स
India News

ये हैं देश के 10 बड़े एनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट, एक के नाम है 104 का रिकॉर्ड

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपी ढेर
India News

हैदराबाद कांड: एनकाउंटर स्थल की तस्वीरें, पुलिस ने 30 फीट के दायरे में चारों आरोपियों को मार गिराया

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपी ढेर
India News

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर: पुलिसकर्मियों पर महिलाओं ने बरसाए फूल, बांधी राखी

6 दिसंबर 2019

ऋषि कपूर, स्वरा भास्कर, अनुपम खेर
Bollywood

एनकाउंटर पर आई बॉलीवुड की प्रतिक्रिया, अभिनेत्री बोली- 'ये इंसाफ नहीं, पुलिस ने कानून तोड़ा'

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद पुलिस
India News

हैदराबाद रेप-मर्डर केस के चारों आरोपी पुलिस एनकाउंटर में ढेर, कस्टडी से भागने की कोशिश कर रहे थे

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बबीता फोगाट
Chandigarh

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर 'दंगल गर्ल' बबीता फोगाट का ट्वीट- ठोक दिया, ठीक किया, दिल को बड़ा सूकून मिला

हैदराबाद दुष्कर्म और हत्या के चारों आरोपी पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मार गिराए गए।

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः जाट आरक्षण आंदोलन हिंसा मामले में प्रोफेसर वीरेंद्र समेत तीन लोग आरोप मुक्त

6 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः कामकाज की फिजिकल वेरीफिकेशन शुरू, सीएम के पास पहुंची विभागों की गोपनीय रिपोर्ट

6 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पानीपतः छह लोगों ने किशोरी का अपहरण किया, दो महीने किया दुष्कर्म और गर्भवती भी हुई

6 दिसंबर 2019

पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

एचसीएस चयन प्रक्रिया को चुनौती वाली याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई, हरियाणा सरकार को नोटिस

6 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

16 साल की लड़की की दर्दभरी दास्तान, अपने ही बन बैठे 'हैवान'

5 दिसंबर 2019

मृतक दलजीत सिंह की फाइल फोटो और विलाप करते परिवार के लोग।
Chandigarh

20 साल पहले पिता देश पर हुए थे कुर्बान, अब आईटीबीपी कैंप फायरिंग में गई बेटे की जान

5 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Chandigarh

खुलासाः पंजाब की टूरिस्ट बसों से फल-फूल रहा तस्करी का धंधा, चेकिंग नहीं करती पुलिस

6 दिसंबर 2019

सीएम मनोहर लाल (फाइल)
Chandigarh

एसवाईएल पर तल्ख हुए सीएम मनोहर लाल के तेवर, बोले- हमारी विनम्रता को अन्यथा न ले पंजाब

5 दिसंबर 2019

ओम प्रकाश चौटाला, भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के दो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों की परेशानी बढ़ी, अचानक बढ़ी ईडी की सक्रियता, अटैच की संपत्तियां

5 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मुंबई में दिखा सलमान और सोनाक्षी का कूल अंदाज, खिचवाईं तस्वीरें

मुंबई में अलग-अलग जगह स्पॉट हुए फिल्मी सितारे, कूल अंदाज में नजर आए सलमान खान और सोनाक्षी सिंहा।

6 दिसंबर 2019

चित्रकूट फायरिंग 1:35

यूपी के चित्रकूट में डांसर ने नाचना बंद किया तो चेहरे पर मारी गोली

6 दिसंबर 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:00

हैदराबाद गैंगरेप के आरोपी क्यों लाए गए घटनास्थल, जानिये क्यों होता है क्राइम सीन का रिक्रिएशन

6 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:48

बाप-बेटियों का ये खूबसूरत वीडियो देखकर दिल हो जाएगा खुश

6 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर 1:25

पेट्रोल के दामों में लगातार हो रही बढ़ोतरी से परेशान कानपुर के दारोगा, साइकिल से कर रहे सफर

6 दिसंबर 2019

Related

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

जीरकपुरः नाबालिग बेटी से डेढ़ साल से दुष्कर्म कर रहा पिता, देता था जान से मारने की धमकी

6 दिसंबर 2019

मुक्केबाज सुरेश कुमार
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तानी बॉक्सर बिलाल को पटखनी देने उतरेंगे मुक्केबाज सुरेश कुमार, जानिए कब है मुकाबला

6 दिसंबर 2019

शहीद जवान का फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

देश सेवा में झज्जर का एक और लाल शहीद, फोन पर आखिरी बार पत्नी से कही थी ये बात

5 दिसंबर 2019

भूपेंद्र हुड्डा
Chandigarh

मानेसर जमीन घोटाले पर कसता जा रहा ईडी का शिकंजा, भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा से चार घंटे पूछताछ

5 दिसंबर 2019

सुनील कुमार
Chandigarh

बेमिसालः दुनिया से जाते-जाते दो लोगों को नई जिंदगी दे गया 22 साल का युवक, दान हुई किडनी

6 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Ambala

हरियाणा में 8500 निजी स्कूलों पर कड़ा एक्शन, नर्सरी से यूकेजी तक अवैध कक्षाओं पर लगी रोक  

4 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited