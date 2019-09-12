शहर चुनें

Chandigarh

नए मोटर वाहन अधिनियम के बारे में जागरूक करेगी हरियाणा पुलिस, तीन दिन चलेगा अभियान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 07:37 PM IST
haryana police
haryana police - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
हरियाणा पुलिस सड़क सुरक्षा मानदंडों और संशोधित मोटर वाहन अधिनियम 2019 के पालन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 13 से 15 सितंबर तक पूरे प्रदेश में तीन दिवसीय जागरूकता अभियान चलाएगी।
awareness campaign motor vehicle act 2019
