Haryana: ओडिशा रेल हादसे पर बोले पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र हुड्डा, कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी की मांग की

ओडिशा रेल हादसे को लेकर पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद्र हुड्डा ने सरकार से मृतकों के परिजनों और घायलों को मुआवजा देने की मांग की। वहीं, इसके साथ ही कहा कि एक कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी भी स्थापित की जानी चाहिए कि दुर्घटना क्यों हुई। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि तीन रेल आपसी टकराई है। सरकार को इसके कारणों को पता लगाना चाहिए, ताकि भविष्य इस तरह की हादसों पर रोक लग सके।
#WATCH | "Govt must give compensation to the kin of the dead and those who were injured in #BalasoreTrainAcciden. Along with that, a court of inquiry must also be established to probe the reasons behind the accident," says Former Haryana CM and Congress leader BS Hooda… pic.twitter.com/phXy2WYAYU— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
