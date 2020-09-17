हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल करेंगे अपना प्लाज्मा दान, कोरोना मरीज का होगा इलाज

I will donate my blood plasma for treatment of #COVID19 patients, as and when my doctors allow me to do it: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/fSo4TeP01K— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
मैं घोषणा करता हूँ कि पूर्ण रूप से स्वस्थ होने के बाद डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर निश्चित ही प्लाज्मा डोनेट करूँगा।https://t.co/mBtR1c7BPS pic.twitter.com/ttMtnckie0— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 17, 2020
