भाजपा में शामिल हुए पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त, अनुच्छेद 370 और पीएम मोदी पर कही दिल की बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 05:48 PM IST
योगेश्वर दत्त और संदीप सिंह भाजपा में शामिल
योगेश्वर दत्त और संदीप सिंह भाजपा में शामिल - फोटो : एएनआई
हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। प्रदेश प्रधान अध्यक्ष सुभाष बराला ने दोनों को पार्टी ज्वॉइन कराई। योगेश्वर के साथ पूर्व हॉकी कप्तान संदीप सिंह ने भी भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया। अटकलें हैं कि योगेश्वर दत्त को चुनाव टिकट मिल सकता है। पार्टी उन्हें गोहाना या बरोदा से चुनावी मैदान में उतार सकती है।
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, योगेश्वर दत्त लोकसभा चुनाव में भी भाजपा से टिकट के दावेदार थे। पार्टी की राज्य इकाई ने भी उनके नाम की अनुशंसा की थी। बुधवार को योगेश्वर दत्त ने सुभाष बराला से मुलाकात की और उन्हें हरियाणा पुलिस की नौकरी छोड़ दिए जाने के बारे में बताया। खुद योगेश्वर दत्त ने भी साफ कहा है कि वे भाजपा में शामिल होने जा रहे है और अगर पार्टी उनको टिकट देगी तो वह चुनाव भी जरूर लड़ेंगे

ओलंपियन और भाजपा नेता योगेश्वर दत्त ने कहा कि एक युवा के रूप में, मैं राष्ट्र के लिए काम करना चाहता हूं। पीएम मोदी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 को रद्द कर दिया, उन्होंने असंभव को संभव कर दिया है। मैं उससे बहुत प्रभावित हूं। धारा 370 के निरस्त होने के बाद देश खुश है। 
 




 
haryana assembly elections 2019 yogeshwar dutt sandeep singh election elections
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

