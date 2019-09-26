भाजपा में शामिल हुए पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त, अनुच्छेद 370 और पीएम मोदी पर कही दिल की बात

Delhi: Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt joins BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), in presence of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Subhash Barala. pic.twitter.com/9cWmO4Vxe5— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
Delhi: Former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh joins BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), in presence of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Subhash Barala. pic.twitter.com/PAPOiwIO3j
Olympian & BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt: As a youth, I want to work for the nation. PM Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, he achieved the impossible. I am very impressed with him. The country is happy after abrogation of Article 370. pic.twitter.com/ThUK3EBxJp— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्याज की कीमतों को लेकर अब परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है। क्योंकि भारत के पड़ोसी देश ने प्याज भेजना शुरू कर दिया है।
26 सितंबर 2019